5 hiding locations in Genshin Impact to troll your opponents in the Windtrace event

The Windtrace event in Genshin Impact has been a fun new gamemode that has brought players together in a hide-and-seek style minigame. Players have been quick to learn from each other, adjusting strategies and tactics as each day of the game progressed.

Players are now both adept at hiding and seeking, and it seems like the game mode is more competitive than ever. Players are always looking for the extra edge, as the Rebels hiding from the Hunter is always a nail-biting experience. Players can use these five hiding spots to get the upper hand over the Hunter in Windtrace.

5 Hiding locations that will secure a Windtrace win in Genshin Impact:

Dragonspine (Image via ON Game)

#5: Small peak in Dragonspine

This first spot is a great one, as many Genshin Impact players don't look up while hunting for the Rebels. So, players can last a long time hiding up on this rocky cliff.

All players need to do to get up here is run up the nearby ramp to the highest point and glide to the exposed peak in the middle of the cavern. Then, it's just a simple climb to the highest point they can reach while staying under the radar and waiting out the rest of the match.

Springvale (Image via ON Game)

#4: Springvale tree

This Springvale hiding spot is perfect for any Genshin Impact players who use smaller sized characters, as hiding in the leaves of this tree can leave a player almost undetectable. Players also have a great vantage point to watch the actions of the Hunter, and they can ditch this spot easily if they need to.

All players have to do to reach this hiding spot is climb the tall tree neareast to the house on the far side of Springvale.

(Image via ON Game )

#3: Springvale Chimney

If the last spot didn't get Windtrace players the win, this one definitely will. This spot in Springvale is incredibly hard to see, and if players have Mona, they can become completely hidden within this chimney on Springvale.

All Genshin Impact players have to do to access this spot is climb to the top of any roof with a chimney and hop inside. Once they are in there, they just need to lay low and wait for the game to end.

(Image via ON Game )

#2: Qingce Village Tree

Qingce Village has many hiding spots, but with how open the Windtrace map is, it can be hard for Windtrace players to stay hidden. This spot will definitely keep Genshin Impact players incognito, as it is not only very high up, but the foliage from the tree will help hide the player from any prying Hunters.

To reach this spot, players will have to climb to the top of the accessible mountain and then hide within the branches of the tree. It is difficult to see any players inside the tree, while the Rebel perched in the branches has a great spot to watch the action.

(Image via ON Game)

#1: Wuwang Hill tree

Any player who has taken the Windtrace challenge has likely met with someone hiding in a tree on Wuwang Hill. This map is notorious for players squirreling away to the top of trees and perching there until the end of the round, making it difficult for Hunters to secure a victory.

This Windtrace spot takes advantage of the highest tree on Wuwang Hill, and it is also an excellent place to stage a daring escape from. If players are being hunted down, they can easily glide away to safety and plot out their next escape. To reach this tree, players simply have to climb to the top of the map and head up a tree.

These spots are a great way for players to make sure they acquire all of their Windtrace tokens and the rewards from the Genshin Impact event. Players can also use these spots during gameplay with their friends for some guaranteed fun.

