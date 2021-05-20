Genshin Impact Battlefront event: Misty Dungeon release date, rules, and more details

Genshin Impact has a new event coming and players will have to face off against the Misty Dungeon, a new arena set to test their skills in battle.

Players will be assembling their adventure teams and venturing into this new Domain while facing harsh trials in the Battlefront: Misty Dungeon. This event begins on May 21st, at 10:00 server time, so players will be able to test their skills in only a few days.

During the event, Travelers may assemble a team and complete the trial quests to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Talent Level-Up Materials.



View details here:https://t.co/tET1ctwFge#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/BXfnFGDmlS — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 19, 2021

The new event coming to Genshin Impact is known as Battlefront: Misty Dungeon, and it is a Themed character-trial event that will allow players to test out new characters in sixteen challenges over the course of the event. This event will begin on May 21st and conclude on May 31st, beginning with six trials and releasing two new trials every day.

This event will require players to activate "Ancient Runes" located within the Misty Dungeon during a set time limit to complete their tasks.

In the trials of ''Battlefront: Misty Dungeon,'' you must activate all the Ancient Runes within the time limit to gain access to the ''Final Challenge.'#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 pic.twitter.com/ff9cDQWGKv — Kolaz (@GenshinLeaks) March 27, 2021

Players will complete these Ancient Runes to gain access to a final challenge that will truly test their skills. They will also have to contend with Elemental Turrets that will need to be shut down with the appropriate Elemental Reactions, while also taking advantage of smaller challenges during their journey.

Players will construct teams of Trial characters:

(Image via Mihoyo )

One interesting trait about this new Genshin Impact event is that players will be using premade characters and mixing and matching them to create teams. This is the first time that players will be able to use premade characters outside of trials and this can help point players in the right direction on how to build certain units.

These characters will assume the Constellation level that the player already has unlocked, but otherwise will be Constellation 0. This could be a great way for players to test out new Genshin Impact characters and team compositions.

The Battlefront: Misty Dungeon event seems like it will bring a new element to Genshin Impact that has not previously been seen in any event, and players will definitely want to take advantage of the opportunity to use many characters they might not have access to. This event begins on the 21st of May, so players won't have to wait long to access it.

