5 over hyped games that failed at launch

The amount of publicity that a game gets determines its success, but hype can bring the game's downfall as well. A game with exaggerated presentations often increases expectations, leading to disappointment as those expectations are not met.

There can be many reasons as to why games flop at launch, but the most common reason is usually due to bugs and glitches that the developers overlook because of the close deadlines.

5 hyped games that didn't meet expectations at launch

1) Battlefield 2042

Over the course of time, the Battlefield franchise has grown a lot of hype among its fans. Battlefield 4 is considered one of the best first-person-shooter games by many and in 2021, DICE EA launched Battlefield 2042 and it was shocking.

The game was filled with bugs and glitches that prevented the players from progressing and gaining XP. However, this was not even a big issue. One of the bigger issues was that the player model got stuck on walls or fell through the map. On certain maps, the players would not respawn at all to help their team.

Players were extremely disappointed and even created an online petition urging EA to refund the players regardless of the platform they bought the game on. Even now, the game has so many bugs that it's deemed an unfinished release by many.

2) Marvel's Avengers

The Marvel's Avengers game gave everyone high hopes and expectations when the trailer was released back in E3 2019, creating a massive hype among the fans. However, the dream of playing as "Earth's mightiest heroes" soon faded since the gameplay was clunky and the campaign seemed unfinished.

The game has found more ways to get worse rather than getting better with updates. Players were reassured by the developers that the game has a roadmap that will improve the game with future updates. A Reddit post from a Crystal Dynamics developer revealed that there was no so-called "roadmap" to begin with.

Even though there are several new materials constantly getting added to the game, it isn't enough to get the players' attention.

3) Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is considered to be one of Bethesda's biggest failures. It was the worst reviewed AAA game, back in 2018, and had a Metacritic score of 49/100.

The game is online-only with little to no story, so most players end up alone in an apocalyptic world with nothing to do. The game had major bugs and performance issues that made the game worse than it already was. Bethesda only fixed some of the bugs, but most of the game was saved by modders who made a number of mods to make the game more user-friendly and playable.

Even though, according to many gamers and critics, the game was supposed to die out after a year or two, Fallout 76 remains relevant because of numerous improvements and alterations to the game.

4) No Man's Sky

When the game was first announced, back in 2013, the video game community went wild and the hype brought more sci-fi fans into the community. The game had everything a sci-fi fan could ever ask for, from procedurally generated planets to aliens that help players in making new tools.

Fans were soon met with disappointment as the game was an unfinished mess back in 2016. The gameplay was bad, there was a problem with the procedural generation of the planets and an uninteresting story made the game unplayable.

Even though the game failed at launch, Hello Games the developers of No Man's Sky devoted themselves to improving the game, making it resemble more of what the fans had expected and it worked. No Man's Sky made the biggest comeback in video game history and it is definitely worth the hype today.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be one of the biggest games back in 2020 but the gamers were met with disappointment. Although the hype for Cyberpunk 2077 started in 2012, it got more extreme when famous movie actor, Keanu Reeves, was introduced to the game at E3 2019.

The game is still full of bugs, from players suddenly going into T-pose to cars driving on their own, it has every bug imaginable. The game also had performance issues and is not playable at all on last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the game, devoted themselves to fixing the bugs and making the game more optimized after its release. They even stated that new DLCs will be introduced as time goes on and many gamers are also predicting that an online multiplayer version will also be released in the near future.

