5 hyped video games of 2022 that lived up to expectations

The past few years have been challenging for developers of video games. Due to COVID and lockdown protocols, several projects were delayed or canceled altogether. Unfortunately, this trend continued in 2022 as well, with several anticipated titles such as Breath of the Wild 2 and Starfield being pushed to 2023.

Despite these challenges, fans were also treated to some outstanding video games this year. With so much hype surrounding their release, it is often an arduous task to live up to these expectations. Many games fail to deliver on their potential and end up disappointing the players, which makes these excellent releases even more impressive.

These video games lived up to the hype and delivered a memorable and enjoyable experience

1) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the best video games for the previous console generation, with its unique premise and the offering of an immersive open-world full of interesting characters. The game combines an engaging plot with beautiful visuals to create a truly superb gaming experience.

Naturally, the sequel to such a game had massive hype surrounding it. Horizon Forbidden West was tasked with building on the success of its predecessor and providing an even better experience on next-gen consoles. Fortunately, the game lived up to all these expectations.

Released by Sony Interactive Entertainment in February, Horizon Forbidden West follows Aloy's adventures as she ventures into undiscovered lands to find the source of a deadly plague. The game is a worthy successor to its prequel, improving on the framework set by the first title in every aspect and offering an even larger open-world map.

The game also does justice to the technology offered by new-gen consoles with its beautiful graphics, making it one of the most visually appealing video games of all time.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Model: Paid

2) Elden Ring

FromSoftware is one of the most famous names in the genre of action RPGs. Their video games are not only notoriously challenging, but also incredibly well-made. The developers have created their own niche in the genre, providing players with multiple timeless classics such as Bloodborne and the Dark Souls series.

Before its release, Elden Ring was quite possibly the most anticipated FromSoftware game of all time. It was marketed as an evolved version of the Souls series, offering a vibrant open world while retaining the iconic lore-based and combat-heavy approach. Furthermore, legendary author George R. R. Martin contributed to the lore and world-building of the game, adding even more to the hype.

The game blew all expectations out of the water, encapsulating all the positives from its predecessors into a polished and engaging experience. It stays true to the FromSoftware blueprint, with excellent environments and boss battles, while also being innovative with its open-world approach.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows

Model: Paid

3) Sniper Elite 5

The Sniper Elite series consists of some of the best video games in the third-person shooter genre. A realistic approach and detailed shooting mechanics make this series unique amongst other World War-era shooters. The bullet time themed X-ray vision perspective has also become a staple of the series, giving players an added element of fun while sniping enemies.

Sniper Elite 5 does a brilliant job of bringing the franchise to newer-gen consoles. The graphics are more impressive than ever, and the detailed bullet physics and realistic game mechanics make the game the most immersive installment in the series. In general, Sniper Elite 5 lives up to all the hype and does justice to the legacy of its predecessors.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Model: Paid

4) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO video games always offer a unique and entertaining take on different genres. With Star Wars being one of the most recognizable franchises in all of fiction, LEGO Star Wars games have always been extremely popular with fans.

Released in April by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, The Skywalker Saga is the sixth game in the LEGO Star Wars series and a sequel to 2016's LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It encapsulates all nine movies of the Skywalker saga into a singular entity.

The game was a commercial and critical success, living up to both the LEGO and Star Wars names. It received significant praise for its depiction of the classic LEGO brand of humor, as well as the animations, graphics, and combat mechanics.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

5) Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The original Dying Light boasts a massive cult-like following amongst fans of survival-horror video games. With its unique parkour-themed navigation system, combat mechanics, and a dynamic day-night cycle, Dying Light offers a refreshingly unique take on the post-apocalyptic zombie horror genre.

Fans had to wait seven years to get a sequel, so naturally, there was a lot of hype surrounding the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Despite lacking a bit in the narrative, the game has improved on all aspects of its predecessor.

It has better graphics and more detailed game mechanics, as well as a bigger open-world. With improved visuals and a new-gen gaming engine, the parkour-style movement system feels even more immersive and fun. Dying Light 2 lives up to the hype and is one of the most entertaining video games released so far this year.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Mac OS, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

