5 Indie Games to check out on PlayStation Plus Extra

PlayStation Plus Extra and Essential have been tremendously successful. The Plus catalog includes a great mix of blockbuster AAA and indie games. While games like God Of War, Assassin’s Creed series, Ghost of Tsushima, and more are being played widely, players can try some other pretty cool games.

Fans are now opting for PlayStation Plus Extra to try out some games they have never dipped their toes into before. With the ongoing sale on PlayStation Plus 3-month and 1-year subscriptions, it is the best chance to grab the PlayStation Plus membership and play some of the best games in the catalog.

Observer: System Redux and 4 other Indie games to check out on PlayStation Plus extra

Many indie games go unnoticed due to the vast number of popular releases being given coverage. Some hidden gems in the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog are worth the players’ time. Fans can explore all genres, like puzzles, platformers, hack-and-slash, and other medium-budget titles.

1) Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares is an excellent horror platformer with a unique art style that is instantly captivating. Developed by Tarsier Studios, the game has garnered much praise from critics and has amassed a cult following. For starters, players get control of Six, a nine-year-old girl who wakes up from her slumber in a bizarre world. This platformer is filled with puzzles and encounters that make the players feel helpless and experience dread around every corner.

2) Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor is one of the most bizarre survival horror games players can explore. The vibrant color palette and the cartoony art style are just a facade. In this first-person horror game, players must investigate their mysterious Neighbor. The Neighbor won’t be happy with the players sneaking around his house. The sneaking around itself isn’t a walk in the park because the house is laid with traps and hidden perils that players will have to navigate through.

3) ADR1FT

There is nothing more dangerous than being stranded alone in space. Adr1ft takes advantage of this helplessness and delivers a top-notch shuttle survival adventure. Players gain consciousness in the form of an astronaut amidst the debris of a destroyed space shuttle. Their task is to survive in their EVA suit leaking oxygen and figure out what went wrong with the shuttle. There are puzzles in the game that take players through various parts of the space shuttle. They can use their jetpacks to navigate the areas separated by accident.

4) Call Of Cthulhu

Based on HP Lovecraft’s short story of the same name, Call Of Cthulhu is a psychological horror game. Players are tasked with investigating a missing person’s case, and they step into the shoes of private detective Edward Pierce. Players head to Darkwater, a whaling town that is deteriorating owing to the scarcity of whales. The eerie atmosphere and mind-mending sequences warrant a playthrough, especially for fans of the Cthulhu mythos.

5) Observer: System Redux

Fans of the futuristic themes and cyberpunk genre will feel right at home in Observer: System Redux. The game has the player take control of a detective who is part of the Observers unit, a new department in the police unit. Players can hack into people’s dreams to investigate and gather clues to the murders. The world of Observer is set in 2084 and is ravaged by a plague termed ‘Nanophage.’ The world dynamics and the resulting oppression of corporates have left a lasting impact on the citizens of this cyberpunk universe.

