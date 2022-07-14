5 best video games that explore the beauty of space

Video games have been an integral part of human life for nearly five decades. As technology has improved, so has the scope of the industry, with rise of titles belonging to different genres and catering to different tastes. Everyone marveled at the site of the exquisite photographs exhibited by NASA earlier, which were taken by the Webb telescope.

However, there's a vast universe of imagination created in the realm of video games that players have been exploring for a very long time. Some wonderful projects over the years have perfectly showcased outer space in their own ways. Some have taken a realistic approach in how they have portrayed space.

Others have gone with a much more fantasical design where the designers have showcased their imagination and creativity. Overall, each of these five video games truly upholds the beauty of space and its exploration.

Top 5 video games that perfectly showcase the beautiful nature of space exploration

1) Space Haven

Compared to the other names on this list, Space Haven is a smaller project in terms of scale and finance. Inspired by Faster Than Light, Space Haven puts players in charge of a spaceship. The player gets to control a motley band who have to survive in the vast oceans of emptiness. That's easier said than done, as players will have to manage the crew's every need.

Not only are there biological threats, players will also encounter pirates and alien life forms trying to overtake their ships. Exploration is key as players will have to move their ships from one system to the other.

A couple of poor mistakes will completely doom them. Space Haven is a perfect mash-up of colony management and the hardships of space.

2) Outer Worlds

As a video game, Outer Worlds could and should have been a better game. Despite the developer's right intentions, it's one of those video games that could have achieved so much more.

In one area, Outer Worlds outshines plenty of other video games as recreation of alien worlds seldom gets better. Players play as their characters, and exploration is integral to the game.

Outer Worlds is an action-adventure game that excels in FPS combat. Players can use melee and ranged weapons as they take on different enemy types. They also have the option to choose companions on their journeys across the vast galaxy.

The game also features good depth regarding different player skills and leveling up. Everything takes place in picturesque spaces, making it truly marvelous.

3) EVE Online

EVE Online is one of the older space-themed games that is still going on in a very active fashion. Unlike many other video games, EVE Online is a true MMO where millions of players play across vast servers.

They form fleets together as they view resources and rewards in outer space. Each of them plays a role in the game, and the fleet's success and failure depends on them.

There are certain downsides that players should be wary about. For many, EVE Online used to be one of the hardest video games for new players to get into. However, recent updates have made it easier as the title continues to expand with new content. Overall, EVE Online is a must-play space-themed video game that builds on the cooperation and strategy of players.

4) Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda would have also received a place here, but this title makes the cut for its sheer volume of content.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition consists of the infamous trilogy, considered one of the best in video games. The Legendary Edition contains all the single-player content of the first three games and over 40 DLCs. That's not all, as BioWare has included several graphical enhancements to match the capabilities of the upgraded hardware.

Players can enjoy various life forms and the worlds they will visit as part of the elaborate campaign. The combat is top-notch as players get in the boots of Commander Shepherd. Plenty of narratives make the overall experience excellent and worth investing time into.

5) No Man's Sky

When Hello Games first pitched No Man's Sky, their ambition was never in doubt. When the game was released, fans quickly realized that many promises had been left empty. This caused a massive furor as many requested refunds.

What was perhaps one of the worst space-themed video games has slowly worked on to the top of this list. This underlines the developers' work for more than five years to make the game into a masterpiece.

After several expansions and DLC content, No Man's Sky is a beautiful exposition of outer space. There are tons of things to do, and each player can follow their own path. As they travel across procedurally generated planets, they can collect different resources and find their own place.

The current No Man's Sky is barely recognizable from what it used to be. In the this context, there's perhaps no other video game that captures the beauty of wild space as perfectly as No Man's Sky does.

