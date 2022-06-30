A full guide on breeding your companions in No Man's Sky (2022)

No Man's Sky can offer infinite possibilities to players, ranging from the weirdest space encounters to the most beautiful terrain in the galaxy. Among all these uncanny features of the game, you can come across numerous different types of creatures that can be befriended.

Each of these creatures can be tamed and kept as a pet in No Man's Sky. You can even ride them, which based on their features, might even give you access to the sky. However, underneath the companion update lies a whole different ball game, which includes breeding and giving birth to new pets in the game.

The following article will break down the process of breeding your pets in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky guide on how to breed your pets

1) Tame a companion

Making of creature pellets inside the Exosuit (Image via Hello Games)

To start things off, you will need to tame a creature from the wild first. Head over to the inventory of your Exosuit and look for "Creature Pellets." These are the usual food you're going to be using to acquire a pet. Each of these nutrients requires 60 Carbon to make. You can acquire Carbon from mining trees.

Once you make a creature pellet, head over to any wild creature and interact with it. You can feed this same nutrient to both passive and aggressive animals by approaching them and interacting with them once the "Offer Food" option comes up. You can refer to the image below for a clearer idea.

Offering food to wild animals in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

In addition, always keep your companion slots full inside the "Companion Register" option. This will help you adopt the offspring while having their parents registered to the slots.

2) Know your pets

Companion screen in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Each companion you acquire from the vast space of No Man's Sky takes about 24 hours to lay eggs. However, you will need to take them to their desired climate condition to start the process. To identify each pet and its ideal type of climate, head over to the companion screen and look for the "Native Climate" option on the right.

Options on a tamed pet in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

There are also other features such as helpfulness, aggression, and independence, all of which can affect the offspring.

3) Hatch the egg

The egg sequencer within the Anomaly (Image via Hello Games)

To get your pets to lay an egg, summon them first from the "Creature" option. From there, you can bring up all the options available by interacting with them. Feed your pet before choosing the option to "Induce Egg." You will now need to wait for 24 more hours before the egg gets ready to hatch.

You can either choose to hatch it normally by putting it on the ground from your inventory or use an egg sequencer to further customize the offspring. The egg sequencer can be found inside an Anomaly hub between the Exosuit customizer and the Nanite merchant.

Egg sequencer and materials for all traits (Image via Hello Games)

To hatch an egg inside an egg sequencer, you will need to know a few things beforehand. The device will allow you to add the following features to the offspring:

Height/Weight

Anatomy

Colouring

Personality

After adding the egg under the "Genetic Input" section, now comes the turn to add its catalysts. Sodium, Phosphorus, and Silver can guarantee a great increase in the 'height' of the offspring, which can even surpass its parent. Cobalt can be great for a higher 'helpfulness' stat. Here's what each stat does:

Growth: This will determine the height and weight of the baby once it is born.

Splitter: This determines the baby's proportions.

Dye: This stat determines the color of the baby.

Neural: Increases the primary trait of the baby. Increased dosage will make the trait stronger upon birth.

Companion in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

After beginning the process, you will get the modified egg in just a few seconds. Upon collecting the egg, a small pop-up will appear on your screen, which will also tell you the status of the modified baby compared to its original form.

Keep in mind that you won't be able to ride your companion at the very start, as now comes the process of properly taking care of it. This is similar to any normal companion, where feeding and patting the baby will increase its growth. While some offspring can take 24 hours, some can take weeks before they are properly into adulthood.

