5 locations to find Thunder Sakura tree in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, Thunder Sakura trees are a unique feature of Inazuma, and they also happen to be crucial to a particular world quest.

In the Sakura Arborism quest, players must remove Juvenile Antics from all five Thunder Sakura trees in Inazuma.

It is pretty straightforward, as gamers only need to use their Elemental Sight to direct the trees’ lightning to certain areas. However, the quest doesn’t pinpoint where the trees are.

Where are the Thunder Sakura in Genshin Impact?

The five Thunder Sakura trees are all located on the Kannazuka island of Inazuma. Genshin Impact users can refer to the map below for all their locations.

Thunder Sakura tree locations (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finding the Thunder Sakura is necessary for the Sakura Arborism quest. It awards 60 Primogems, so players should complete this quest whenever they have a chance.

Thunder Sakura tree #1

One Thunder Sakura tree is on the northern shore of Kujou Encampment. Gamers can use either the teleport waypoint to the west or the south to quickly approach this Thunder Sakura.

The Thunder Sakura location north of Kujou Encampment (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thunder Sakura tree #2

Below the teleport waypoint in Kujou Encampment is another Thunder Sakura location in Genshin Impact. The tree is at the bottom tip of this part of the island, right above where it splits into the Tatarasuna area.

the Thunder Sakura location south of Kujou Encampment (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thunder Sakura tree #3

Another Thunder Sakura is located just north of the Statue of the Seven in Kannazuka. Players can easily find this one on the patch of grass along the coast.

The Thunder Sakura location in north Tatarasuna (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thunder Sakura tree #4

To find another Thunder Sakura in Genshin Impact, gamers should start at the teleport waypoint in northwest Tatarasuna. Then, they should climb the cliff and head south.

The Thunder Sakura location west of Mikage Furnace (Image via Genshin Impact)

Climbing makes this tree the hardest to reach out of all of them. Nevertheless, after reaching the top of the cliff, users should have the Thunder Sakura in plain sight.

Thunder Sakura tree #5

The last Thunder Sakura is across the river, west of the southern teleport waypoint in Kannazuka.

The Thunder Sakura location in southwest Tatarasuna (image via Genshin Impact)

If players start at the teleport waypoint and glide west, this Thunder Sakura is straightforward to spot. They will see the tree much lower in elevation as they glide.

With all five Thunder Sakuras located and with the Juvenile Antics removed, Genshin Impact gamers will progress in the Sakura Arborism quest. The Traveler will return to Miyuki and handle fights with the Fatui and an Electro Hypostasis, post which the quest will conclude.

