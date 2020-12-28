5 major features that were added to PUBG Mobile global version in 2020

PUBG Mobile is arguably one of the most prominent mobile battle royale titles. With every new update, there has been an influx of new players as the developers introduce multiple new features to enhance the overall user experience.

This year, they have brought in various new features that have significantly impacted the players. This article takes a look at some of the major features added to PUBG Mobile in 2020.

Top 5 features added to PUBG Mobile global version in 2020

#5 - 90 FPS

Image via PUBG Mobile/Twitter

In August 2020, the developers finally added the 90 FPS to the global version of PUBG Mobile. This move enhanced the overall user experience.

Who's tried PUBG MOBILE at 90FPS 😮? Available now for OnePlus devices and available for all devices next month! https://t.co/OeU90LQCFH — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 13, 2020

OnePlus had partnered with PUBG Mobile to provide the users with selected OnePlus devices, an exclusive 90 FPS experience initially, i.e., between August 6th to September 7th.

Later on, with the 1.0 New Era update of PUBG Mobile, the developers enabled this option for all other compatible devices.

#4 - Lightweight Installation Function

Image via PUBG Mobile/Twitter

With the previous update of PUBG Mobile (1.1), the Lightweight Installation Function was incorporated into the game. It was only implemented for Android users and significantly reduced the download size on the Google Play Store to 610 MB.

The Lightweight Installation Function is here so you can game on-the-go with Android devices! #PUBGMOBILE #LightweightInstallation



Reduce your patch size by up to 70%! Customize your patching experience today! 🔗 https://t.co/eMaiHV1G2O pic.twitter.com/Z8MG2p9aiQ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 18, 2020

With the Lightweight Installation Function in place, players will only have the Erangel map downloaded, and they will be provided an option to download the others as per their choice. The users can download/delete the required resource packs.

Initially, players have to install either of the two patches:

Low-spec resource pack (329.9 MB)

HD resource pack (583.2MB)

#3 - Anti-cheat system upgrade

Image via hdqwalls.com

Cheating is one of the major issues that have plagued several titles, and PUBG Mobile is no exception.

The developers of the game have been working on improving the anti-cheat system. They regularly share their progress on the crackdown on cheats in the form of the ban notice.

There have been multiple new security improvements in the form of strict screening and ban strategy in the last few updates. This has improved the hardware for the safety verification system and optimized the process and tools of security protocols.

A new Video Review feature of the updated Ban Pan security system was implemented. With this in place, the investigators will be able to review the reported players in the video. If verdicts are against the players, then the footage will be further reviewed by the officials.

#2 - Guest account restrictions

Image via wallpapercart.com

Apart from the Lightweight Installation Function, numerous Guest accounts' restrictions were also laid out with the 1.1 update. This has been implemented mainly to create a fair gaming environment.

The developers limited the guest account features, including public chat, team-up features, spectating limitation, and more.

Apart from this, the guest account will also be restricted to a maximum of Gold V. Also, these players will not appear on the leaderboard rankings.

#1 - Server change restriction

Image via PUBG Mobile/YouTube

With Season 16, the developers restricted the players' ability to change the servers at will. It meant that the players would have to confirm the region they wish to play on for the season's duration. Once the players make the selection, it cannot be altered again for the next 60 days.

The implementation of the new restriction doesn't necessarily mean that the users will not team-up with their friends from another region.

In the case of users from different regions teaming up, they will play on the lobby leader's server. The feature implemented to ensure a stable regional gaming environment, improve server latency, and enhance the matchmaking experience.

