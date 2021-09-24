5 materials to farm for Aloy before Genshin Impact releases the character on PC and Mobile

Aloy will be arriving on PC and mobile devices in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Hence, some Genshin Impact players may wish to farm her materials to max her out as soon as possible. Aloy is a five-star Cryo Bow user, and she will be given to players for free if their Adventure Rank is 20 or higher. The majority of the playerbase can acquire her for free, given this minor requirement.

Five materials that Genshin Impact players should farm before Aloy becomes available on PC & mobile devices

If a player wishes to use this free five-star unit, they're advised to acquire her Ascension materials beforehand. They have several days to farm them, so it's possible to max out Aloy on day one of Genshin Impact 2.2.

5) Teachings of/Guides to/Philosophies of Freedom

The Forsaken Rift drops some of Aloy's Talent Ascension materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players must farm:

9 Teachings of Freedom

63 Guides to Freedom

114 Philosophies of Freedom

These Talent Ascension materials are primarily available in the Forsaken Rift domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

4) Molten Moment

Genshin Impact players need to farm the La Signora weekly boss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aloy only needs 18 Molten Moments to max out her Talents. Genshin Impact players must complete Archon Quest Chapter 2, Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals to farm this material.

It's a trounce domain where players must defeat La Signora. Molten Moments are only necessary for Talent Lvs. 7 to 10, so this material is something higher-leveled players are more likely to farm.

One can also craft it by using a Dream Solvent and a Hellfire Butterfly or an Ashen Heart.

3) Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus

Specters can only be found in select locations in Genshin Impact. The Anemo, Hydro, and Geo variants all drop the relevant Spectral items. These items are:

Spectral Husk

Spectral Heart

Spectral Nucleus

Aloy needs 18 Spectral Husks, 30 Spectral Hearts, and 36 Spectral Nuclei to reach her maximum level. To max out Aloy's Talents, players must collect an additional 18 Spectral Husks, 66 Spectral Hearts, and 93 Spectral Nuclei.

All Specters can drop the Spectral Husk. However, the only Lv. 40+ and Lv. 60+ variants drop the Spectral Heart and Spectral Nucleus, respectively. Specters are only available in Watatsumi and Seirai Island in Genshin Impact 2.1.

2) Crystal Marrow

Aloy needs 168 Crystal Marrow to reach her maximum level in Genshin Impact. The only other character who requires Crystal Marrows for their Ascension is Sayu, and she also requires 168 of them.

This local specialty only spawns on Yashiori Island and Tatarasuna. Players can pick it up without having to break the ore, and thus, they won't need a Claymore or Geo user to farm these materials for Aloy.

The Interactive map shown above indicates all possible locations for finding Crystal Marrows in Genshin Impact. As it is a local specialty, players will have to wait 48 hours to farm more in the same place.

1) Crystalline Bloom

The Cryo Hypostasis drops plenty of Ascension materials for Aloy (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Cryo Hypostasis is the only boss that drops the Crystalline Bloom. Aloy needs 46 Crystalline Blooms to reach her maximum Ascension level. Fortunately, the Cryo Hypostasis also drops the Shivada Jade Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone that Aloy needs.

As a result, Genshin Impact fans can collect several Ascension materials with just one boss alone. Even if the player only farms the low-level variants of the Cryo Hypostasis, they can still craft the high-leveled materials.

