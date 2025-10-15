5 mistakes to avoid while playing Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

As every Honkai Star Rail player has received Dan Heng Permansor Terrae for free, they will likely start building and playing with him. While they do so, some might end up making some mistakes without the right guidance. Some of these mistakes are minor and can easily be fixed. On the other hand, some are hard to revert as they consume a significant amount of materials.

To make sure you don’t end up making a major mistake while playing Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail, we have listed five of them in the following section.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Mistakes you should be avoiding while playing Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

1) Investing in DEF instead of ATK

A Planar Orb with ATK as its main stat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a Preservation character in Honkai Star Rail, his Shield Effect doesn’t scale with DEF like most units from the identical Path. This means players cannot just use their old gear that they have equipped on others and farm new gear sets.

Besides that, Permansor Terrae can unleash Follow-Up Attacks on the enemies, dealing a bit of Physical damage. This FUA also scales with ATK, meaning the higher his ATK is, the more powerful his attacks and Shields will be. As such, ensure you invest in ATK instead of DEF for this particular unit.

2) Using Permansor Terrae in the wrong team compositions

You can pair Permansor Terrae with The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, there are very few characters that Permansor Terrae is not compatible with. When building a team composition with this unit, you need to ensure that he is paired with characters that have good synergy with him.

As for the units that you shouldn’t use with Permansor Terrae, the Break Effect characters come to mind. This is because their playstyle doesn’t match with the former. Besides that, you can use him with Memosprite characters, The Herta, Anaxa, and more meta-defining DPS choices.

Also read: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

3) Not knowing what Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s abilities can do

Permansor Terrae's Ultimate in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another mistake players can make while playing Permansor Terrae is not knowing what his abilities can do. Since he is a Preservation character, they just assume he only grants shields to his allies. However, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s abilities can do more, and that is summoning Souldragon.

Souldragon helps Permansor Terrae deal a decent amount of damage by launching attacks on the adversaries while making sure every ally is protected with a Shield simultaneously.

4) Grinding Relic and Planar Ornament sets that don’t suit Permansor Terrae

The best Relic set for Permansor Terrae (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

One of the major mistakes that every player should avoid is grinding the wrong Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. Since farming Cavern of Corrosions and Ornament Extractions consume a significant amount of Trailblaze Power, you just end up wasting a lot, which can be used to farm something else.

As Trailblaze Power is precious and you have access to a limited amount every day, make sure that you are farming the right gear sets. To know what you should farm, you can check out our Dan Heng Permansor Terrae build guide.

5) Pairing Dan Heng Permansor Terrae with another sustainer

You shouldn't pair Permansor Terrae with another sustainer (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a Preservation character, which means he has access to shields. This means the compositions he gets placed in don’t require another sustainer. Using two sustainers in a single team will make you lose a significant amount of damage.

Depending on what team it is, you can use another buffer or even a second DPS unit instead of two sustainers, as Dan Heng Permansor Terrae can easily ensure everyone’s safety.

