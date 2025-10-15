Dan Heng Permansor Terrae E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

With Dan Heng Permansor Terrae becoming playable in Honkai Star Rail, you can now pull his signature Light Cone or Eidolons to make his abilities more potent. Since every player has received the character for free, they might wonder what upgrades they should get to take this Preservation unit’s abilities to the next level.
If you're considering pulling either Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s E1 or S1, the Eidolon is the better choice. Here's why.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.
Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s E1 is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6
Before we dive into why you should pull Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s E1 in Honkai Star Rail, let’s take a look at what it does when activated:
- After Dan Heng Permansor Terrae triggers his Ultimate ability, he regenerates one Skill Point. Additionally, every ally with “Bondmate” receives a whopping 18% All-Type RES PEN for three turns.
This means that Dan Heng Permansor Terrae can replenish a Skill Point whenever he uses his Ultimate since there is no cooldown on this effect. In team compositions where characters consume a considerable amount of Skill Points, his E1 becomes incredibly valuable.
Moreover, the second half of his E1 grants All-Type RES PEN to all shielded allies. This is one of the best damage amplifiers that a DPS unit can get, allowing them to deal more damage. In most activities, including endgame challenges, this buff helps teams clear stages more easily.
Therefore, if you're looking to get a power-up for this newly released Preservation character, his E1 is the better option. While his signature weapon also grants solid stats and effects, its damage amplifier is not as good as his first Eidolon, though it comes at a lower cost.
