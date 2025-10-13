Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction (Iambic Pentameter) teams guide

Right before the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6, Pure Fiction, one of the title’s endgame activities was refreshed. Players can now challenge it again to obtain a decent amount of Stellar Jade. Since the enemies are weak to different Elements than the previous challenge, players might wonder what teams they should build to clear Iambic Pentameter.

For those curious, this article lists some team compositions that you can use to clear Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction, Iambic Pentameter.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author‘s opinion.

Best team compositions for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction, Iambic Pentameter, explored

Every buff in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction, Iambic Pentameter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Before we dive into the best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction, Iambic Pentameter, let’s see what the Node buffs can do:

Reminiscence: When an ally triggers their Ultimate ability, during the “Surging Grit” phase, all characters in the team gain a 15% damage boost, which can be stacked up to three times.

When an ally triggers their Ultimate ability, during the “Surging Grit” phase, all characters in the team gain a 15% damage boost, which can be stacked up to three times. Memory: When “Surging Grit” begins, it regenerates three Skill Points, and the enemies take 30% more damage from DoT debuffs. Whenever an adversary receives a DoT debuff, the Grit value increases by one.

When “Surging Grit” begins, it regenerates three Skill Points, and the enemies take 30% more damage from DoT debuffs. Whenever an adversary receives a DoT debuff, the Grit value increases by one. Epiphany: Every ally receives 20% SPD when “Surging Grit” is active. Moreover, when they activate a Skill, all allies get a stack of “Resound.” In “Surging Grit,” if an ally uses their Skill to attack the adversaries, all characters will receive three Grit Value for every hit.

Best teams for Node One

Evernight + Remembrance MC + Ruan Mei + Hyacine

Evernight (Image via HoYoverse)

To clear Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction, Iambic Pentameter, with the maximum amount of points, this Evernight team is one of the best. The newest Remembrance unit, paired with the MC and Ruan Mei, can easily deal an exceptional amount of damage, especially True DMG.

While Evey and Evernight deal damage with the help of Trailblazer and Ruan Mei’s CRIT and RES PEN buffs, respectively, Hyacine ensures their safety with heals. Additionally, her little memosprite, Ica, can assist March 7th’s new form by dealing a decent amount of damage. Pick the Reminiscence buff if you are using this composition.

Kafka + Hysilens + Robin + Ruan Mei

Hysilens (Image via HoYoverse)

Since you can use the Memory buff to boost your team’s DoT damage, this Kafka and Hysilens team will prove to be useful. In this composition, we have paired both DoT units with supports like Ruan Mei and Robin, who can easily enhance their damage output. Since Kafka and Hysilens’ damage scales with ATK, Robin is a good choice. Ruan Mei, on the other hand, can help everyone with her All-Type RES PEN buff, ensuring their attacks are hitting hard.

Even without a sustainer, this team can easily clear the first Node of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction, Iambic Pentameter. However, if you want, you can switch Ruan Mei with a healer of your choice, Huohuo being the best option.

The Herta + Anaxa + Jade + Robin

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have the characters, then this Herta team will be unstoppable in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction, Iambic Pentameter. With two additional Erudition characters in this team, the aforementioned character can unleash the full potential of their Trace, Message Beyond the Veil. Additionally, Anaxa can do the same as one of his Traces has an identical requirement.

Jade can easily launch her follow-up attacks by making one of the characters her Debt Collector. Lastly, Robin will grant every character her ATK buffs. Make sure to choose the Epiphany buff.

Best teams for Node Two

Castorice + Evernight + Tribbie + Hyacine

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Nikador, the boss of Node Two, is weak to the Quantum Element, this Castorice team will be extremely effective. Most characters in this team have a large HP pool, and hence, the aforementioned unit can easily gain a significant amount of Newbud Charge. On the other hand, Evernight consistently deals damage to the adversaries, helping Castorice, while Tribbie grants them her RES PEN buffs.

Lastly, Hyacine makes sure everyone is healthy with her summon, Ica. The latter can also attack the enemies, dealing a decent amount of damage. The Reminiscence buff is the best one for this composition.

Anaxa + Bronya + Tribbie + Gallagher

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are out of options, this Anaxa team composition can help you clear Node Two of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction, Iambic Pentameter. Bronya can allow the aforementioned Erudition unit to act immediately, dealing a bit of damage. Since Anaxa can repeatedly use his Skill, with the help of the Jarilo-VI native, he can deal an abnormal amount of damage.

As usual, Tribbie will help the DPS unit with her RES PEN buffs, and Gallagher will ensure his teammates stay alive during the fight. You can choose the Epiphany buff when using this team.

Acheron + Jiaoqiu + Cipher + Gallagher

Acheron (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Although the Galaxy Ranger doesn’t get picked a lot in most endgame activities, you can use this Acheron team to clear Node Two of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Pure Fiction, Iambic Pentameter. To help the Nihility unit trigger her Ultimate, both Jiaoqiu and Cipher will place debuffs on the enemies.

Additionally, Cipher can deal some damage to assist Acheron in defeating the adversaries faster. Here, Gallagher heals every ally whenever their HP gets low. Out of all, the Reminiscence buff is the best one.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

