Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow lineup leaks

Among all Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leaks, reputable data miners like HomDGCat have leaked the upcoming lineups of the endgame activities. With this information, players will exactly know what adversaries they will be fighting in Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow. Since these activities pose a decent bit of challenge, they might want to know what they will be up against in the future.This article explores the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 lineup leaks regarding Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the upcoming patch's final release. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow lineup leaks3.7 Pure Fiction Line-Up via HomDGCat byu/0101001010101011010 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAs mentioned, a reputable dataminer, HomDGCat, showcased the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow lineups ahead of their refresh. The following section discusses the enemies that players will fight.Pure FictionIn Pure Fiction, Trailblazers will go against several waves of enemies. In order to get the highest points, they must clear the adversaries as fast as they can. The first node of the last stage features Lordly Trashcan, Cocolia, Dreamjolt Troupe's Bubble Hound, Memory Zone Meme "Heartbreaker," Ichor Memosprite: Pheasant, Servant of Tides, Lady of Crashing Waves, and Furiae Philisopher.The second node of the same stage also features an identical number of enemies, such as Lordly Trashcan, First Genius Entelechy Zandar, Black Tide's Corroded Axe, Black Tide's Decrepit Bow, Black Tide Council, The Ascended, Wraith Warden, and Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius.Memory of ChaosAs players know, the last two Memory of Chaos stages are harder than most. But the last one poses quite a challenge if one does not have a good team and plan. Hence, Trailblazers might want to know what enemies will likely be featured in the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 MoC's Floor 12.Players will potentially fight The Ascended, Furiae Praetor, and Lance of Fury in the first half of Floor 12. As for the second one, Cyclonic Swarm Mother, Ichor Memosprite: Winged Serpent, and Fulminating Wolflord (Hoolay) will likely get featured.Apocalyptic ShadowLastly, all stages of the Apocalyptic Shadow feature the same bosses. Considering that, players will likely be going up against the same enemies in every challenge that this activity offers. In the first Node, Trailblazers will likely fight Sky-Shrouding Stardevourer Swarm. The second one may feature Opportunistic Provocateur (Phantylia).