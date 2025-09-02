Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction

A new iteration of Honkai Star Rail's endgame gameplay mode Pure Fiction is here once again, and players can challenge this mode to earn valuable rewards such as Stellar Jades, Jade Feathers, Credits, and more. The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction enemy lineup consists of formidable enemies such as The Ascended, Bronya, and Flame Reaver of the Deepest Dark. While none of these bosses are particularly tanky, you will need to clear out multiple enemy waves before you can get to fight them, which leaves you with a limited number of cycles to take down the actual boss enemy. As such, proper strategizing and team synergy is crucial to achieving a full clear of Pure Fiction.

This article discusses the best team compositions that can be utilized to challenge Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction.

Team recommendations for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction 'Subjective Narrative'

Available buffs in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Before discussing team compositions for the current Pure Fiction enemy line-up, let us quickly take a look at the buffs that can be utilized:

Ballad: During the "Surging Grit" phase, damage dealt by memospites is increased by 30%. After a memosprite disappears, the memomaster's action is advanced by 15%.

During the "Surging Grit" phase, damage dealt by memospites is increased by 30%. After a memosprite disappears, the memomaster's action is advanced by 15%. Euphony: After entering "Surging Grit", 3 Skill Points are immediately recovered. In the "Surging Grit" phase, enemies take 30% more DoT.

After entering "Surging Grit", 3 Skill Points are immediately recovered. In the "Surging Grit" phase, enemies take 30% more DoT. Solo Symphony: While in the "Surging Grit" phase, after a party member uses their Skill to attack enemies, they deal additional True DMG equal to 30% of the original attack value.

Grit Value is accumulated whenever enemies are attacked by ally Skills. Once Grit Value reaches 100, the "Surging Grit" phase begins.

Best Node 1 teams for Subjective Narrative (IV)

1) Phainon, Sunday, Bronya, Cerydra

Phainon, Sunday, Bronya, Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction Node 1 boss enemies in all three waves have Physical weaknesses, making a team with Phainon as the main DPS one of the best picks for this half. Phainon is an extremely powerful unit who can take out multiple enemy waves very swiftly, and Sunday and Bronya are two of his best supports. Newly released 5-star character Cerydra is also a great support for Phainon, but she can be replaced with Robin (or a sustain) in case you don't have her.

Use the Solo Symphony buff for this team.

2) Kafka, Black Swan, Hysilens, Huohuo

Kafka, Black Swan, Hysilens, Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Honkai Star Rail 3.5 features a DoT buff, a triple DoT team featuring Kafka, Hysilens, and Black Swan can be used for clearing the first node. Hysilens and Kafka have excellent syngery with each other, and Kafka's new kit buff now makes her an even more formidable DoT DPS. Huohuo can be replaced with another sustain like Gallagher, if you don't own her.

Use the Euphony buff for this team.

Also read: 5 mistakes to avoid while playing Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

3) Argenti, Sunday, Robin, Hyacine

Argenti, Sunday, Robin, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Another Physical DPS unit who can be a good choice for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction Node 1 is Argenti. Argenti is an AoE unit who deals high-frequency Physical damage, meaning that he can quickly take down the enemies in waves one and two, especially when supported by action-advancing units like Sunday and Robin. Hyacine is a good Sustain opetion for this team, but she can be replaced by any other similar unit (Aventurine, Gallagher, or Huohuo).

Use the Solo Symphony buff for this team.

Best Node 2 teams for Subjective Narrative (IV)

1) Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine

Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

With Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction Node 2 featuring enemies who have Quantum weaknesses, a Castorice hypercarry team is your best bet for a smooth and efficient clear of this half. Her premium team with Tribbie, Hyacine, and Remembrance Trailblazer allows Castorice to deal the maximum damage output, which can go a long way in helping you defeat the Flame Reaver's multiple phases. However, in case you don't have either Tribbie or Hyacine, they can be replaced by Ruan Mei and Luocha, respectively.

Make sure to use the Ballad buff for this team.

Also read: Best Castorice build in Honkai Star Rail: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

2) The Herta, Herta, Tribbie, Lingsha

The Herta, Herta, Tribbie, Lingsha (Image via HoYoverse)

A The Herta hypercarry team can also be a good choice for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction Node 2, considering all the enemies have Ice weaknesses. The Herta and Herta have exceptionally good synergy, and are capable of dishing out massive amounts of damage when played as a duo. Tribbie and Lingsha are the best supports for this team, but Lingsha can be replaced with another Sustain such as Hyacine.

Use the Solo Symphony buff for this team.

3) Jade, Herta, Tribbie, Hyacine

Jade, Herta, Tribbie, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use a dual DPS team with Jade and Herta, who can dish out a combination of Quantum and Ice damage to enemies in this node. Jade and Herta are an excellent duo, as they can constantly keep triggering the other's follow-up attacks. Both Tribbie and Hyacine's role in this team is crucial, and it is recommended to use them for overall maximum damage output.

Use the Solo Symphony buff for this team.

