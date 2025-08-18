5 mistakes to avoid while playing Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 18, 2025 13:29 GMT
Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5, players must make sure they are not making any mistakes. Since the title features various guides, there is a slim chance of players making mistakes when building or playing with the unit. If you are not careful enough, farming the wrong set or making other mistakes is unavoidable.

In this article, we will be listing the five mistakes that Honkai Star Rail players should avoid while playing Hysilens.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

5 mistakes that you should avoid while playing Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail, explored

1) Not selecting/farming the right Relic and Planar Ornament sets

Prisoner in Deep Confinement is the best Relic set for Hysilens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Prisoner in Deep Confinement is the best Relic set for Hysilens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

One of the most crucial mistakes all Trailblazers should avoid is farming the wrong Relic and Planar Ornament sets for a character, and Hysilens is not an exception. Since she excels in the DoT playstyle, you must farm her Relics accordingly. If you don’t farm the correct one, you could end up wasting a significant amount of Trailblaze Power and time.

Additionally, there is a “Build Target” feature, which will help you farm Relics and Planar Ornaments for Hysilens.

2) Only focusing on ATK stats

A Relic piece with ATK and Effect Hit Rate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
A Relic piece with ATK and Effect Hit Rate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since Hysilens is a DoT character, her abilities scale with her ATK stat. However, you also need a decent amount of Effect Hit Rate to make her abilities work to the fullest. Because of that, players cannot focus on ATK while ignoring the others.

Additionally, if you are solely focusing on ATK, you will be wasting Trailblaze Power since you won’t be looking for EHR stats. Hence, it's better to build a well-balanced character with the right stats so they can be effective in the battle.

3) Placing Hysilens in teams that don’t suit her playstyle

Kafka is Hysilens&#039; best teammate (Image via HoYoverse)
Kafka is Hysilens' best teammate (Image via HoYoverse)

Hysilens follows the Nihility Path; she excels in the DoT playstyle, similar to Kafka and Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail. Because of that, she cannot be used in team compositions featuring a different playstyle. Although some of her abilities can make the enemies vulnerable, the characters won’t have much synergy, and Hysilens will not be able to shine.

Because of that, we recommend using Hysilens in team compositions that align with her playstyle. In the current version 3.5, players can build a handful of teams featuring the abovementioned character.

4) Using Hysilens as a main DPS

Hysilens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Hysilens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since Hysilens can deal good damage, many might think they can use this newly released Nihility unit as a main DPS. However, that is not ideal since most of her abilities make enemies vulnerable and deal damage simultaneously. Moreover, she cannot detonate the DoT debuffs and must wait for them to produce damage automatically.

Since Hysilens can inflict DoT debuffs on adversaries and make them vulnerable, it's better to use her as a support rather than a DPS.

5) Not knowing what Hysilens’s abilities do

In Honkai Star Rail, players tend to pull characters just because they like their VAs or character design without thinking much about how the unit works. Hysilens being voiced by prominent individuals across all dubs might prompt players to roll for her. And as she follows the Nihility Path, many might assume she is just a normal debuffer.

While they are not entirely wrong, Hysilens is unique than most characters from the same Path. She has access to both DoT and DEF debuffs. Using these, she can boost her teammates and her damage.

