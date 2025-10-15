  • home icon
  Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

By Argha Halder
Published Oct 15, 2025 04:16 GMT
Dan Heng Permansor Terrae from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Dan Heng Permansor Terrae from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

You need the best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae build in Honkai Star Rail to make sure the new character performs well in every activity. Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is one of the few free units in the game that follow the Preservation Path. It's important to equip him with the correct Relic and Planar Ornament sets to fully unlock his potential and make the most of his abilities.

This article discusses all the gear you need to farm for the best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae build in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Relics for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

Relic sets

The Self-Enshrouding Recluse Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
  • Self-Enshrouding Recluse
  • Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder
With Honkai Star Rail 3.6's release, Self-Enshrouding Recluse, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s BiS, has become available. Both the two and four-piece set effects strengthen the character's Shield Effect and grant his allies a CRIT DMG boost.

You can also use Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder on Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. Instead of the Shield Effect boost from Self-Enshrouding Recluse, this set increases the character's SPD and grants similar buffs to all his allies. The only downside is that you need to trigger his Ultimate every two turns.

Planar Ornament Sets

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas Planar Ornament set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
  • Lushaka, the Sunken Seas
  • Broken Keel
When it comes to Planar Ornaments for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, you can just farm the reliable Lushaka, the Sunken Seas. It boosts the unit’s ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate), which can help him get his Ultimate more quickly. Additionally, if he is not the first unit in the team, the set boosts the ATK of the lead character.

Broken Keel is a safer alternative if you want an Effect RES and team-wide CRIT DMG buff. The Effect RES helps this character out by lowering his chances of getting affected by enemy crowd control debuffs. If the stat is more than 30%, all of his allies will receive a passive 10% CRIT DMG boost.

Best Light Cones for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

Though Worlds Apart (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Though Worlds Apart
  • Journey, Forever Peaceful (Superimposition Level 5)
  • Day One of My New Life (Superimposition Level 5)
Like every 5-star character, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone, Though Worlds Apart, is his BiS. It boosts his ATK, allows him to heal his allies, and grants a bit of damage boost.

As an alternative, you can also use Journey, Forever Peaceful. The 4-star Light Cone can be acquired from the Nameless Glory (premium) version of the battle pass. It not only boosts Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Shield Effect but also grants all shield allies a flat 20% damage boost at Superimposition Level 5.

If you are looking for another good 4-star Light Cone for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, Day One of My New Life is a great option. It can boost the strength of the character's Shield, making it hard to break.

Best stats for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail

Main Stats

  • Relic Body: ATK%
  • Relic Boots: SPD
  • Planar Orb: ATK%
  • Planar Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate
Sub-Stats

  • ATK%
  • Flat ATK
  • SPD
  • HP/Effect RES

You should level Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's abilities in the following order:

  • Ultimate> Skill> Passive Talent> Basic ATK

Best teams for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae has good synergy with The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best team compositions for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae:

  • The Herta, Anaxa, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, and Tribbie
  • Phainon, Sunday, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, and Cerydra
  • Hysilens, Kafka, Tribbie/Ruan Mei, and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae
  • Archer, Sparkle, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, and Silver Wolf

All ascension materials for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Invasive Clot, Dan Heng Permanosr Terrae's ascension material (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You need to farm the following materials to ascend Dan Heng Permansor Terrae and level up his Traces:

  • Invasive Clot 65x
  • Fear-Stomped Flesh 56x
  • Courage-Torn Chest 71x
  • Glory-Aspersed Torso 73x
  • Scattered Stardust 18x
  • Crystal Meteorites 69x
  • Divine Amber 139x
  • Daythunder Anamnesis 12x
  • Tracks of Destiny 8x
  • 3.3 million Credit

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
