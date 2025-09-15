Self-Enshrouded Recluse is one of the upcoming Relic sets in Honkai Star Rail. It is scheduled to be added to this HoYoverse title alongside version 3.6. Like most new Relics or Planar Ornaments, players might be curious about the latest addition and its effects.

In this article, we will be looking at the set effects of Self-Enshrouded Recluse in Honkai Star Rail and the best characters for it.

Best characters for Self-Enshrouded Recluse in Honkai Star Rail, explored

As mentioned, Self-Enshrouded Recluse is one of the Relic sets that will be introduced to players when Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 commences. Here are the effects that this set can grant to its wielders:

2-piece set effect: Boosts the Shield Effect by 10%.

4-piece set effect: Further boosts the Shield Effect by 12% when the wearer provides it. Additionally, if an allied character is protected by a shield granted by the wearer, the former’s CRIT DMG receives a 15% boost.

The characters that can use the Self-Enshrouded Recluse’s set effects to its full potential are:

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Self-Enshrouded Recluse in Honkai Star Rail is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s BiS Relic set, since he can grant shields to his allies. This gear set can easily boost his Shield’s strength, making it more potent. Additionally, when Permansor Terrae grants shields to his allies, it becomes stronger, allowing them to tank more incoming damage.

Additionally, with the four-piece effect, the extra 15% CRIT DMG when the wearer of Self-Enshrouded Recluse grants shields to the allies will boost the DPS character’s outgoing damage.

Aventurine

Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Self-Enshrouded Recluse can be used on most Preservation characters, Aventurine is a good option. Due to his synergy with CRIT-scaling characters, he can be considered one of the best units for this Relic set in Honkai Star Rail.

First off, the two and four-piece set bonuses can strengthen Aventurine’s shield, allowing it to absorb significantly more damage before breaking. Since his shield can be stacked on top of another one, players can do so when it is on the verge of breaking to make sure no one receives any damage.

Lastly, as mentioned, Aventurine usually gets paired with characters whose abilities scale with CRIT stats. Since Self-Enshrouded Recluse can boost every unit that receives shield from the wearer, the DPS character can gain a decent bit of CRIT DMG from this Relic set.

Gepard

Gepard in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the two abovementioned characters, Gepard can also use the Self-Enshrouded Recluse Relic set. Since this gear set boosts the wearer’s shield irrespective of the stat it scales with, this 5-star Preservation character is a decent choice for those who don’t have the Aventurine.

Since most characters in HSR scale with CRIT stats, this set will work fine on Gepard as long as you place him in a good composition, except for the Break Effect teams. This is because the buffs won’t be useful for the BE characters.

