All Honkai Star Rail 3.6 characters ranked

The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream revealed the upcoming characters who will be featured in gacha banners. Like most 5-stars, Evernight, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, The Herta, and Anaxa can be acquired from their respective Warp banners. While only two units are new, players might wonder which ones are most useful in the current meta.
In this article, we will rank every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 character based on their fighting prowess.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 character ranked
4) Evernight
Although Evernight is a new character in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, she isn’t as effective as the other ones in this list. Additionally, this Remembrance unit is not free-to-play friendly. Trailblazers need to pair her with some specific characters and supports to make sure she performs well on the battlefield.
On top of that, the amount of damage Evernight can deal is quite negligible. This means she won’t be that effective in various endgame activities, including Anomaly Arbitration. If you are thinking of pulling for a character, a DPS unit to be specific, you should use your Stellar Jade to get either The Herta or Anaxa or both. This is why we have decided to rank Evernight fourth.
3) Anaxa
Anaxa secures the third spot as he is getting a rerun banner during Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Currently, he is one of the best Erudition DPS characters in the game. His ability to apply weakness types on the enemies and deal damage is quite unique. Additionally, Anaxa can be placed in various types of teams, from Hypercarry to Dual DPS, making him a versatile unit.
Since he is also the best sub-DPS for The Herta composition, you should pull for him if you already have the latter character or are planning to pull for her. Moreover, building him is quite easy and free-to-play friendly.
2) The Herta
Although The Herta debuted during Honkai Star Rail version 3.0, she is still one of the strongest DPS characters in this gacha title. Currently, she can easily clear any endgame activities with very minimal effort. Moreover, The Herta performs to her fullest when she is accompanied by another Erudition character, like Anaxa and Jade.
If Trailblazers have any characters they can pair with The Herta, she can be a strong addition to your account, and you will be able to clear the hardest endgame stages without facing any challenges. For that reason, The Herta ranks second on this list.
1) Dan Heng Permansor Terrae
Out of all 5-stars, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is the best character players can get in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6. After Aventurine, the developers are finally releasing a Preservation unit in this title. Because of his Path affiliation, Permansor Terrae can grant shields to his allies. Besides that, he can deal a substantial amount of damage and summon a dragon that can launch follow-up attacks on the enemies.
Additionally, the developers are giving away Dan Heng Permansor Terrae to all players. Hence, Trailblazers don’t need to spend their Stellar Jade on him and can save for the upcoming character, Cyrene.
For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:
- Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Best Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Honkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones: All signature LCs revealed
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.