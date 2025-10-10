  • home icon
  • Is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

Is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

By Argha Halder
Published Oct 10, 2025 11:06 GMT
Though Worlds Apart in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone will become available alongside the character in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. While all Preservation characters can use Though Worlds Apart, it depends on the unit itself if they can utilize the unique effect of the Light Cone. Since all players will receive Permansor Terrae for free, Trailblazers might wonder whether they should get his signature weapon or not.

While it's still available, you should definitely pull for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone, Though Worlds Apart, in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Read on to learn more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Why you should be pulling for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone, Though Worlds Apart, in Honkai Star Rail 3.6

Before we discuss the reasons why you should be pulling for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone, Though Worlds Apart, in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, we should take a look at its Superimposition Level 1 effect:

“Increases the wearer’s ATK by 64%. When the wearer uses Ultimate, restores HP equal to 10% of the wearer’s ATK for all allies, and additionally restores HP equal to 10% of the wearer’s ATK for the character with the lowest current HP, and grants ‘Redoubt’ to all allies for 3 turn(s). Targets with ‘Redoubt’ deal 24% increased DMG, which further increases by 12% if the targets have summons.”
As we can see, Though Worlds Apart boosts Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s ATK and heals allies when he uses his Ultimate ability. Since his abilities, especially his Shields, scale with ATK, the hefty boost from his Light Cone helps him a lot.

Moreover, the healing assists him in ensuring his teammates don’t sustain much damage if their Shield breaks. Besides that, Though Worlds Apart grants a damage boost to every ally, its potency increasing if the character has a summon.

Due to the uniqueness of Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s kit, there aren't many options to use, especially for the free-to-play Tralblazers. Because of that sole reason, we recommend pulling for Though Worlds Apart in Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s second phase.

For more articles related to Honkai: Star Rail, check out the following section:

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
