5 mistakes to avoid while playing Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

Since Mydei is a new character in Honkai Star Rail, Trailblazers might make a couple of mistakes when playing with the unit, especially if they don’t know how his kit works. As numerous players will be rolling for this Chrysos Heir during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail, ensure you know what to do while playing and building with the character.

We list five mistakes you should avoid while playing Mydei in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Five mistakes you should be avoiding when playing Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

1) Not understanding how Mydei’s kit works

Mydei's Trace tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When you are playing Mydei in Honkai Star Rail, it's best to take a look at how his kit works. Usually when players acquire a new character, they use them to complete various activities, especially the end-game ones. While most fresh units are exceptionally powerful, not knowing how their kit works can lead to inefficient fights.

Since you have to complete various stages of end-game activities by spending the least amount of cycles/turns, randomly activating Mydei’s abilities won’t help you get all three stars. Hence, make sure to take a look at Mydei’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail before using him in a fight. As the ability explanation can be a little confusing, you can use the “Brief Description” button to simplify them.

2) Building Mydei with the incorrect Relic, Planar Ornament, and Light Cones

The Scholar Lost in Erudition is the best Relic set for Mydei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

One of the most crucial mistakes you should avoid in Honkai Star Rail is farming the wrong Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Mydei and giving him a Light Cone that doesn’t synergize with his abilities. While equipping the wrong LC on Mydei is a little forgiving, as you won’t lose many resources, farming for the incorrect gear sets will cost you a lost Trailblaze Power.

As most players know, farming for the perfect 4-piece Relic and 2-piece Planar Ornament set requires an absurd amount of Trailblaze Power. Hence, take a look at what gear sets synergize with Mydei’s abilities before building him. If you are not sure which sets to farm, check out our Mydei build guide.

3) Prioritizing CRIT stats over HP

A Relic piece with HP as its main stat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since Mydei is a DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail, many players might prioritize CRIT stats instead of HP. Most of this Chrysos Heir’s abilities scale with HP; hence, Trailblazers should be looking for HP sub and main stats on his Relic and Ornament pieces. While Mydei also needs CRIT Rate and DMG, his primary priority is HP, since he consumes a portion of his health when fighting.

Therefore, if you prioritize CRIT stats over HP while building Mydei, the character won’t be able to deal much damage.

4) Placing Mydei in team compositions that feature different playstyles

Pair Tribbie with Mydei when building a team (Image via HoYoverse)

When playing Mydei in Honkai Star Rail, you should avoid placing him in team compositions featuring dissimilar playstyles. If you do so, he won’t be able to perform to his full potential. Since this gacha title from HoYoverse features characters with different playstyles, you must carefully pick the right characters to accompany Mydei while he fights.

As Mydei is an HP/CRIT-scaling Hypercarry DPS character, you should place him in a team with double buffers and a healer/sustainer to bring his true fighting prowess out. You can take a look at our Mydei teams guide to learn more.

5) Leveling up Mydei’s Traces in the wrong order

Mydei's Skill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After obtaining Mydei, it is best to upgrade the character’s level and then his Traces. However, you should always select the correct Traces to upgrade first so you can start using him without maxing out his abilities. If you didn’t pre-farm Mydei’s Trace materials, you should level up his Skill and Ultimate first, as they are the primary source of this character’s damage.

If you don’t follow the aforementioned order, you can still use Mydei to clear various activities but his Skill and Ultimate won’t be that effective.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates and news related to this title.

