Honkai Star Rail Mydei teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

Knowing the best Mydei team composition will allow you to unleash the full Kremnoan Fury on your enemies in Honkai Star Rail. The crown prince of Kremnos is here to lay ruin to the battlefield, and he might become the next meta-defining character in the game. Mydei has strong teammates now, and future characters might make him even stronger.

This article will explore some Mydei teams in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Mydei Teams in Honkai Star Rail

Mydei, Remembrance Trailblazer, Luocha, Sunday

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best combinations of characters that you can have for Mydei is with the aforementioned ones. Sunday's action forward and damage/ crit buffs allow Mydei to move quickly in the action order, and you can focus on building him with HP Feet Relics.

Remembrance Trailblazer is a great support unit that can enable True Damage, increasing Mydei's offense potential. Luocha can pop his healing field to allow your team to survive against the constant HP drain that Mydei will perform whenever he attacks enemies using his abilities.

Mydei, Sunday, Tribbie, Luocha

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great Mydei Team in Honkai Star Rail will be with Sunday, Tribbie and Luocha. Sunday and Tribbie can buff Mydei's damage, with the former proving Energy, Crit, Damage buffs, and Action Forward, while the latter can provide Res Pen and damage buffs.

As stated early on, Luocha is the best healer for Mydei due to his AoE healing but you can also run other sustain characters like HuoHuo or Lingsha. Anyone who can heal the entire party will be your best choice for pairing up with Mydei.

Mydei, Bronya, Tribbie, Luocha

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great Mydei squad composition, if you have the necessary characters, will be teaming up with Tribbie, Bronya and Luocha. This team functions similarly to the previous setup, where Bronya will take on the role that Sunday provides. She can buff Crit and Damage and provide action forward, albeit her utilities are not as strong, given she is an older character.

Tribbie can provide damage and Res Pen buffs while Luocha's AoE healing field ensures your team survives Mydei's need to drain ally HP to deal damage. Besides Luocha, you can run any sustenance character who can give party-wide healing benefits.

Mydei, Remembrance Trailblazer, Pela, Lynx

Team 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The free-to-play friendly setup you can get as a Mydei Team in Honkai Star Rail will work with Remembrance Trailblazer, Pela and Lynx. This team's damage will be significantly worse, considering you cannot access the premium 5-star support.

Remembrance Trailblazer provides True Damage buffs while Pela can be used to shred enemy defenses and Lynx will be your sustenance support. Lynx is better for Mydei as she can boost his aggro, allowing the enemies to hit him more so that Mydei can quickly gain stacks to enter his enhanced state.

Please ensure not to include a Shielder as sustenance for your Mydei team in Honkai Star Rail, as he drains HP, which might turn against you while fighting bosses in Memory of Chaos.

