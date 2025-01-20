5 mistakes to avoid while playing The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

Some characters in Honkai Star Rail are quite easy to master, while others have a complex kit that makes them much harder to learn. With The Herta’s release, many players will pull for her since she is one of the best Erudition DPS units in the game. However, Trailblazers can easily make various errors if they are unaware of some common mistakes.

That being said, let’s take a look at five mistakes that all players should avoid while playing The Herta in Honkai Star Rail.

5 beginner mistakes to avoid with The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

1) Not knowing how The Herta’s kit and abilities work

The Herta's Ultimate ability in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the major mistakes players tend to make right after acquiring a new character is not knowing how each and every ability works, and the same goes for The Herta too. If you don’t know what this unit’s Passive Talent or Ultimate ability does, you might not be able to completely utilize her full potential. That means the activities that you can efficiently or easily complete might take longer to finish.

Therefore, it's best to take a quick peek at The Herta's abilities in Honkai Star Rail before playing with her.

2) Placing The Herta in an incompatible team composition

A dual DPS team with Himeko is ideal for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Since fights in Honkai Star Rail are heavily centered on team building, you shouldn’t build one with bad synergy. As The Herta performs to her fullest when she is placed in a dual Erudition DPS/damage dealer setup, you should go for them to utilize her abilities to the maximum level. Therefore, you shouldn’t make a mistake like placing the newly released 5-star in a hypercarry team composition.

There are several Erudition characters in this free-to-play gacha title whom you can pair The Herta with to complete various activities, especially the end-game ones.

3) Equipping the wrong set of gear or items while building The Herta

You should farm Scholar Lost in Erudition for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Another mistake that you shouldn’t make is farming the wrong items to build The Herta. Since this Genius Society member is an Erudition DPS who primarily deals damage with her Skill and Ultimate, building her is much easier than many think it is.

For example, Relics Scholar Lost in Erudition and Hunter of Glacial Forest suit her best. If you're a bit confused about how these go together, take a look at our The Herta build guide.

4) Only focusing on a singular stat

A perfectly balanced Relic piece in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Focusing on a single stat while building is one of the mistakes you should avoid while playing The Herta. Like most characters in this gacha title, this Genius Society member’s abilities scale with some stats, the CRIT stats to be exact. While building the unit, some players tend to stray away from the usual 1:2 CRIT Ratio and focus on one of the two stats for self-satisfaction or visual appeal.

However, that is not optimal as you shouldn’t focus on a single CRIT stat. For example, if you focus on only CRIT DMG, The Herta won’t be able to land CRIT shots. Similarly, focusing only on CRIT Rate won’t allow this Genius Society member to deal much damage with every hit.

5) Pairing The Herta with supports that have different playstyles

Remembrance Trailblazer is one of the best supports for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Like a team composition is not functional without a DPS character, the damage dealers won’t be able to unleash their true fighting prowess without support with good synergy. Therefore, Trailblazers should pair The Herta with supports that can easily enhance her abilities’ power such as – Remembrance Trailblazer and Robin.

If you’re still wondering about which other supports have good synergy with this 5-star Erudition unit, check out our The Herta teams guide.

