5 monsters to defeat early in Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now has been growing in popularity among mobile gamers since its release. It is a real-world action RPG title where players slay monsters with various weapons. The title features Small and Large beasts, with each player getting 75 seconds to defeat the latter. The monsters have varying levels of difficulty, indicated by stars.

The giant ones drop their body parts upon defeat. You can forge new weapons and armor with them. Small monsters drop a single item that helps upgrade or overgrade the equipment.

This article lists some of the best monsters to defeat early in Monster Hunter Now to help beginners forge the best armor sets for early-game.

Monster Hunter Now: Best monsters to slay early

1) Great Jagras

Great Jagras is the first Monster Hunter Now Large monster that players encounter. They have to slay a one-star Great Jagras as one of the objectives in Prologue 1. The second, a 2-star Great Jaras encounter, is on the Urgent Quest of Prologue 6, which concludes the tutorial.

This fanged wyvern drops its scale, hide, claw, mane, and primescale. One can hunt it in the desert, swamp, and forest biomes. Great Jagras’s breakable parts are the head, stomach, and forelegs. It is weak against Fire and Poison type weapons.

Forging Jagras’s armor set unlocks various skills, such as Firm Foothold, that reduce knockback while taking damage. Another skill, Water Attack, increases the damage of water-type weapons.

As Monster Hunter Now beginners, these skills can help clear early chapters conveniently.

2) Kulu-Ya-Ku

Kulu-Ya-Ku belongs to bird wyvern species found in deserts, swamps, and forests. It first appears as a one-star in the Urgent Quest of Prologue 1. The two-star Kulu-Ya-Ku pops up twice in Monster Hunter Now's Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 and a three-star in Chapter 5’s Urgent Quests.

Upon defeating it, hunters can gather its scale, hide, beak, plume, primescale, and primehide. This poison-type element beast is weak against thunder-type weapons. Aim for its breakable parts (head, back, wings, and tail) to earn additional resources.

The armor set of this giant beast unlocks excellent skills such as Lock-on. It enables hunters to lock on the monsters’ body parts and attack them. This skill helps to attack breakable parts and earn additional drops.

Another notable Monster Hunter Now skill, Critical Eye, increases Affinity (chance of dealing critical damage) by a certain percentage.

3) Pukei-Pukei

Pukei-Pukei is also a bird wyvern found in desert, swamp, and forest areas. A one-star Pukei-Pukei first appears in Prologue 3, two-star in Chapter 3, and four-star in Chapter 7’s Urgent Quests.

Players can earn additional material drops by breaking its head, wings, back, and tail. It is weak against thunder-type Monster Hunter Now weapons and possesses poison elemental type. Players can gather its scale, shell, tail, sac, quill, and primescale.

Players are advised to use its armor set, which offers several advantageous skills. For instance, forging Pukei Hood and Greaves unlocks Health Boost Skill, which increases hunters’ health by a certain amount at each Grade (up to 50). With a limited supply of healing items, this skill can become helpful for beginners.

4) Barroth

A Brute Wyvern with an armor plate covering its body, Barroth, resides in desert and swamp regions. This Monster Hunter Now monster possesses high defensive ability, a water elemental type, and receives additional damage from fire and poison-type weapons.

Hunters can break its head (only with a blunt weapon such as a Hammer), forelegs, hindlegs, and tail and make it drop additional resources. The two and three-star Barroth appears in Chapter 2 and Chapter 3, 3-star in Chapter 6, and 4-star in Chapter 7’s Urgent Quest.

Players can obtain its shell, claw, tail, scalp, ridge, and primeshell to forge weapons and armor sets. They unlock the Defense Boost skill, which buffs defensive ability by a certain amount at each Grade (up to 100).

Additionally, equipping Barroth Greaves reduces the Bowgun’s recoil significantly with the Recoil Down skill.

5) Great Girros

The forest and swamp areas are home to this giant monster capable of paralyzing prey by releasing toxins from its large fangs. Hunters encounter a two-star Great Girros in the Urgent Quest of Chapter 2.

It is the first monster with a paralysis element that appears in Monster Hunter Now. Weak to water-type weapons, players can aim for this monster’s head, forelegs, and tail to obtain bonus rewards. Since its attacking pattern is limited to moving in straight lines, players can easily dodge them by going left or right.

This fanged monster drops its scale, fang, tail, hood, primescale, and primefang. Crafting Girros Vambraces and overgrading it to grade 2 unlocks Sneak Attack skill. Hunters can deal additional damage by a certain amount at each Grade (up to 30%) while attacking monsters from behind.

Additionally, players can nullify the effects of monsters’ roars, such as Diablos’s, by forging Girros Coil and unlocking the Earplugs skill at Grade 4.