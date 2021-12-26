5 most-discounted games to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021

One of the most notable sales gamers can have is the Steam Winter Sale that happens annually. It is that time of the year when gamers can finally get their hands on the games of their desire thanks to unbelievable deals on Steam.

The point of having a sale is to get a hold of items at a total bargain in order to profit from it. Holiday sales are common around the world and Steam does the same for its consumers by giving unbelievable deals on games that are hard to miss.

This listicle will deal with five heavily-discounted games that are must buy games to get during the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

5 games in Steam Winter Sale 2021 that are must-buys due to the massive discounts

Steam has a massive library of games of many genres, therefore all of the games given in this listicle are only suggestions, and users may find better discounts in the vast ocean of games in the world of Steam.

Titanfall 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

A Way Out

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2/ Biohazard RE:2 Deluxe Edition

1) Titanfall 2 (-84% off)

Jack Cooper with BT-7274 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Developer/Publisher: Respawn Entertainment/ Electronic Arts

Release Date: October 28, 2016

Price and Discount: 4.79 USD/ 239 INR (84% discount)

Titanfall 2 is the prequel to Apex Legends, the free battle-royale game from Electronic Arts. The players progress through the story by playing as Jack Cooper, the main protagonist of the story. Jack, takes on an adventure to save the world with BT-7274, a mecha-robot that only Jack can connect with.

The journey of both Jack and BT-7274 is something that is truly remarkable and is a must play for players who haven't tried it yet. Since the title has such a huge discount on Steam, it's highly recommended that players give it a try.

2) Rise of the Tomb Raider (-80% off)

Lara Croft from Tomb Raider (Image via Crystal Dynamics)

Developer/Publisher: Crystal Dynamics

Release Date: Feb 9, 2016

Price and Discount: 5.99 USD/ 199 INR (80% discount)

Lara Croft has long been known in the gaming industry as an icon. The Rise of the Tomb Raider is the sequel to the Tomb Raider (2013) and still remains to be one of the best action-adventure games of this generation.

The players are awe-struck with ancient themed locations, environmental puzzles, and more to make the game feel more mesmerizing. For consumers who love this kind of setting, the Steam Winter Sale 2021 is the perfect time to get their hands on the game and enjoy the journey.

3) A Way Out (-75% off)

A Way Out main cover (Image via Electronic Arts)

Developer/Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release Date: March 23, 2018

Price and Discount: 7.49 USD/ 374 INR (75% discount)

Prison Break stories are intriguing in general, and the co-op game by Electronic Arts captures that perfectly. Since the game is a split-screen co-op-only game, another player is required to play it.

The players either take the as Vincent or Leo, who are the main protagonists of the story. Both of them work together to get out of jail to look for evidence in order to prove their innocence. The story is something that cannot be missed out on and is a must-buy in Steam Winter Sale 2021.

4) Death Stranding (-70% off)

Developer/Publisher: Kojima Productions

Release Date: November 8, 2019

Price and Discount: 17.99 USD/ 1199 INR (70% discount)

The legendary Hideo Kojima is known for the original game series Metal Gear Solid in association with Konami Digital Entertainment. However, Kojima parted ways with Konami to start his own production house that gave birth to Death Stranding.

Starring Norman Reedus, Death Stranding became a huge seller back in 2019 and has won multiple awards in the year of its release itself. Getting the award-winning game at 70% off is something that can hardly be missed out on, and the Steam Winter Sale 2021 is the right time to buy it.

5) Resident Evil 2 (-60% off)

Resident Evil 2 main cover (Image via Capcom)

Developer/Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: January 25, 2019

Price and Discount: 15.99 USD/ 799 INR (60% discount)

The Resident Evil franchise by Capcom is considered to be one of the best in the horror-survival game genre. Resident Evil 2 was originally released back in 1998 and got a complete makeover in 2019 with a remake.

Players are taken to zombie virus-infested Raccoon City as Leon S. Kennedy, a cop who arrives in the city during the pandemic and uncovers the story behind the zombie outbreak.

