5 Most underrated female Free Fire characters of all time

Garena Free Fire is a unique battle royale title that has a lot of variety when it comes to features like characters, pets, and more. Many of these characters have special abilities that give players an edge on the virtual battleground in Free Fire.

Players mainly opt for popular in-game characters like DJ Alok, Wukong, etc. But the game also features some widely underestimated characters that are not often used by players.

Here is a list of some of the most underrated female Free Fire characters of all time.

Note: This article contains the opinion of the writer. The reader’s opinion may differ.

Five most underrated female Free Fire characters ever

#1 - Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has a passive ability called Partying On. This ability decreases the damage taken from falls by 30 percent. It also reduces recovery time by 60 percent. This passive ability also decreases the rate of recoil build-up and maximum build-up by 6 percent.

As this character levels up, Dasha's abilities also level up. She is a great character for beginners as she provides great recoil control and reduces fall damage, two things that beginners need to get used to while starting out.

#2 - Clu

Clu's Active Skill, Tracing Steps, can locate enemies who are not in a prone or squat position within 30 meters at its base level. She can also share this data with her teammates at level 4. The effects last for five seconds with a cooldown of 50 seconds.

As Clu levels up this skill becomes stronger. Clu's can provide a pretty significant advantage in ranked squad matches.

#3- Notora

Notora in Free Fire

Notora has a passive ability called Racer’s Blessing. She is a motorcycle racer and at her base level can restore 5 HP to all members on a motor vehicle every 4.5 seconds. The effect of the skill does not stack, and the skill increases when leveled up.

Notora is a great choice when it comes to playing ranked squad matches. Her skill helps players to recover HP automatically when running away from a battle or while fighting from inside a vehicle.

#4 - Shani

Shani's ability, known as Gear Recycle, allows recovery of 10 armor strength after each kill at its first level. As the character levels up, the skill level increases as well.

Even though Shani’s skill, Gear Recycle, is not popular, her skill can restore armor durability, which can be helpful in ranked matches.

#5 - Caroline

Caroline in Free Fire

Caroline’s passive ability called Agility can boost movement speed by 3 percent when using a shotgun. This ability improves as she moves to higher levels in the game.

Caroline’s ability to run at a more active speed while holding a shotgun can be really useful in Clash Squad mode. Shotguns are extensively used by players in this mode. Hence, this ability also allows them to have increased mobility on the ground.