5 most useless items of all time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons provides players with a slew of items and features that they can enjoy within the game. However, several things do not make sense since they do not serve any purpose.

Here are some of the most useless items present in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Useless items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5) Tadpoles

Tadpoles are one of the many things that players can catch from the ocean in New Horizons. Furthermore, like most other items, tadpoles can also be sold in exchange for Bells.

However, tadpoles only yield the player 100 Bells each, so they are not of much value to players of New Horizons.

4) Fleas

New Horizons players are burdened with the responsibility of catching fleas since they terrorize villagers present on their island.

However, once caught, the fleas do not perform any function other than yielding the player 70 Bells once sold to Blathers.

3) DIY Recipes

DIY recipes are mostly quite helpful since they allow players to craft various items in the game.

However, players always face the risk of receiving duplicate DIY recipes or recipes for items that players do not want, which do not serve any purpose.

2) Empty cans

Empty cans are the true definition of useless items in New Horizons. These items are caught while fishing and do not serve any purpose for the players since they cannot even be sold in exchange for Bells.

1) Tires

Tires are also one of the many items in New Horizons that are entirely useless. Players can get a hold of them when fishing, but they cannot be repurposed or even sold for some Bells.

Several items in New Horizons do not serve any purpose on the island, so players hope to never come across them when they are out fishing or performing other activities. The items mentioned above are among the topmost useless things in the life-simulation game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar