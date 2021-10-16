5 players with better stamina than Lionel Messi in FIFA 22

Several players in FIFA 22 have lots of stamina. Although Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in the game, he has serious competition when it comes to this rating. Few players can match up to Messi, let alone catch up with his exceptionally high OVR in FIFA 22.

But they may have a chance when it comes to stamina, one of the most important statistics for a footballer. Those with great energy can stay on the field for extended periods while still performing at their best.

FIFA 22: Five players with higher stamina ratings than Messi

5) Harry Kane - 83

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world (Image via Getty)

OVR - 90

- 90 Position - ST

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been the face of the English football team for the last few years. The impact of Harry Kane's presence on the field is undeniable, and England's excellent run at the Euros owes much to his tireless efforts.

4) Kylian Mbappe - 88

Mbappe will possibly become the next "best player in the world" (Image via Getty)

OVR - 91

- 91 Position - ST

If there's one player the whole world has its sights on, it's Kylian Mbappe. After all, he hasn't been the cover star of two consecutive FIFA games for no reason. Being the youngest player on this list has its advantages, as he gets an exceptionally high stamina rating.

3) Neymar - 81

Neymar has been performing quite well at the WC qualifiers (Image via Getty)

OVR - 91

- 91 Position - LW

Neymar is often considered one of the most skillful players of the modern era. He's also the third-best player in FIFA 22, along with his PSG teammate Mbappe and Portuguese legend Ronaldo. His phenomenal work rate on the field has been accurately portrayed in the game.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo - 77

Not a single day goes by when Messi and Ronaldo aren't compared (Image via Getty)

OVR - 91

- 91 Position - ST

Despite being over 36 years of age, Ronaldo seems to show no sign of aging. His recent Euro 2020 performances showed how much of a work rate he has on the field, and it's more than impressive.

1) Robert Lewandowski - 76

Rumors claim that Lewandowski is unhappy at Bayern at the moment (Image via Getty)

OVR - 92

- 92 Position - ST

Also Read

Lewandowski is the second-highest rated player in FIFA 22, and quite rightfully so. He had an exceptional 2020/21, which led to him having such a high OVR in-game. The 33-year-old Polish striker has been at the forefront of Bayern Munich's near-unstoppable run over the last decade.

Note: The players have been ranked according to their OVR and not their stamina rating.

Edited by Ravi Iyer