5 players to look out for in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs in 2024

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs (Apex Legends Global Series) will commence on August 29, 2024, with the Group Stages kickstarting the entire series. The tournament will feature some of the most talented professional players from different regions as they battle it out for ultimate glory.

That said, a few players have shown tremendous potential in their past matches and should be kept on the watchlist for exciting highlights. Fans can tune into the official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the matches live and support their favorite players and teams.

This article will highlight some of the top-performing players to keep an eye out for in the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Which players to look out for in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs?

Here is a list of all the players that fans should keep tabs on in the upcoming ALGS Split 2 Playoffs tournament:

1) FNC Lykq

Fnatic Lykq (Image via EA)

Rei "Lykq" Yokoyama is a Japanese professional player who has secured 72 eliminations in the previous Split 1 competition. He has shown great skills in assisting the team with over 70 assists and 24,000 overall damage throughout the entire circuit. Lykq's signature legend is Bangalore and can often be seen leading the charge in aggressive strategies when initiating team fights.

Lykq's team secured the third position in the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs and first in the ALGS 2024 Split 2 Pro League (APAC North).

2) FLCN Genburten

Team Falcons Genburten (Image via Esports World Cup)

Noyan "Genburten" Ozkose is a formidable professional player, who currently plays for Team Falcons. His expertise with the Controller input is known worldwide and has helped him achieve multiple podium finishes throughout recent tournaments. He secured a total of 66 kills in the Split 1 Playoffs along with a jaw-dropping 31,911 damage.

Falcons secured the first position in ALGS 2024 Split 2 Pro League (North America) and second position in the prestigious Esports World Cup 2024.

3) FLCN Zer0

Team Falcons Zer0 (Image via Esports World Cup)

Australian professional Apex Legends player Rhys "Zer0" Perry is the second member of Team Falcons. His in-game feats as a Bangalore and Horizon main are quite popular as he has managed to turn the tides in several disadvantageous situations. He had a total of 58 kills in Split 1 while dealing over 27,000 damage.

Zer0 secured first place in the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs with DarkZero Esports. He also came first in the North American ALGS League and second in the Esports World Cup 2024.

4) FLCN ImperialHal

Team Falcons ImperialHal (Image via Esports World Cup)

Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen is an American veteran Apex Legends player with several tournament highlights to his name. He had over 40 kills in the Split 1 Playoffs phase and dealt around 23,000 damage in the entire circuit. Since then, the player has moved to Team Falcon from TSM, showcasing a promise that could potentially win the team even more titles.

After moving to Falcons, ImperialHal secured the first position in ALGS 2024 Split 2 Pro League (North America) and finished second in the prestigious Esports World Cup 2024.

5) MST iiTzTimmy

Moist Esports iiTzTimmy (Image via Esports World Cup)

Timothy "iiTzTimmy" An is another American pro who built his fan base as a successful content creator. He raked in 42 eliminations in Split 1 as a part of team Disguised alongside a massive 21,616 damage in the overall tournament. However, he has now moved to team Moist Esports and will be playing alongside Gild and Wxltzy in the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

iiTzTimmy managed to secure the fourth position in the ALGS 2023 Championship as a part of team The Dojo and came eighth in the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs.

