ALGS Split 2 Playoffs: All teams, format, where to watch, and more

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 22, 2024 15:41 GMT
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs details (Image via EA)
The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs (Apex Legends Global Series) will commence on August 29, 2024, and conclude on September 1, 2024. The tournament will bring together a total of 40 teams from around the world who will compete in a LAN event to claim the winner's title. This exciting series of matches will see the professional teams gear up to accumulate as many points as possible for the ultimate victory.

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will be held in a match-point format where teams will need to secure a predetermined point threshold and then clinch the first position in a match to win the series. However, the format will include eliminations, to filter out the teams that fail to gather enough points.

This article will highlight the upcoming ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

All teams participating in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs participating teams (Image via EA)
Here is a list of all the teams that will be playing in the upcoming Split 2 Playoffs:

Group A

  • Dreamfire
  • Enter Force.36
  • Fnatic
  • Hao
  • Luminosity Gaming
  • NRG
  • Passion UA
  • Shadow3690
  • Spacestation Gaming

Group B

  • Alliance
  • E-Xolos Lazer
  • Faze Clan
  • GHS Professional
  • Guild
  • Liquid Alienware
  • Not Moist
  • Striderz
  • Team Falcons
  • XNY

Also Read: Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update details

Group C

  • Complexity
  • Furia
  • GaiminGladiators
  • GoNext Esports
  • MKERS
  • Northeption
  • Olimpo
  • Pioneers
  • Reject WinnityJP
  • SWQ

Group D

  • Bleed Esports
  • Cloud9
  • Exo Clan
  • Fennel
  • Legends Gaming
  • Noctem Scan
  • Noez Foxx
  • SSE-XRAY
  • TSM
  • VK Gaming

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs match format

Here is a quick overview of how the upcoming series will be played out:

  • A Double Elimination Group Stage will take place for all four groups. Each group will play a total of six matches against the other groups.
  • Based on their Group Stage performance, teams will be seeded in the Bracket Stage, which will also be a six-match series. Teams will either secure Match Point Finals in this phase or be eliminated from the tournament.
  • In Match Point Finals, teams have to secure 50 points first and then take the first position in one of the next matches to win the Split 2 Playoffs.

Prize Pool distribution

Here is a brief overview of the prize pool for each position in the Split 2 Playoffs alongside the total team points:

PLACEMENTAMOUNT
1ST$300,000 + 500 Playoff Points
2ND$160,000 + 420 Playoff Points
3RD$105,000 + 380 Playoff Points
4TH$85,000 + 340 Playoff Points
5TH$65,000 + 300 Playoff Points
6TH$50,000 + 260 Playoff Points
7TH$40,000 + 240 Playoff Points
8TH$30,000 + 220 Playoff Points
9TH$25,000 + 200 Playoff Points
10TH$20,000 + 180 Playoff Points
11TH$16,000 + 160 Playoff Points
12TH$15,000 + 150 Playoff Points
13TH$14,000 + 140 Playoff Points
14TH$13,000 + 130 Playoff Points
15TH$12,000 + 120 Playoff Points
16TH$11,000 + 110 Playoff Points
17TH$10,500 + 100 Playoff Points
18TH$10,000 + 90 Playoff Points
19TH$9,500 + 80 Playoff Points
20TH$9,000 + 70 Playoff Points
21ST60 Playoff Points
22ND56 Playoff Points
23RD52 Playoff Points
24TH48 Playoff Points
25TH44 Playoff Points
26TH40 Playoff Points
27TH36 Playoff Points
28TH32 Playoff Points
29TH28 Playoff Points
30TH24 Playoff Points
31ST20 Playoff Points
32ND18 Playoff Points
33RD16 Playoff Points
34TH14 Playoff Points
35TH12 Playoff Points
36TH10 Playoff Points
37TH8 Playoff Points
38TH6 Playoff Points
39TH4 Playoff Points
40TH2 Playoff Points

Where to watch

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will be hosted at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany, with a prize pool of 1,000,000 USD. While the arena will allow fans to watch the entire series live, all matches will be simultaneously streamed on the official Apex Legends channels on YouTube and Twitch.

Also Read: Best Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends

Moreover, enthusiasts can tune into the FACEIT Watch platform for a complete multiview streaming experience. Users might also earn a few free rewards from this streaming platform by enabling themselves to watch up to four team perspectives at once.

Be sure to check out the official X page of Apex Legends for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.

