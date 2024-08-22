ALGS Split 2 Playoffs: All teams, format, where to watch, and more

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs (Apex Legends Global Series) will commence on August 29, 2024, and conclude on September 1, 2024. The tournament will bring together a total of 40 teams from around the world who will compete in a LAN event to claim the winner's title. This exciting series of matches will see the professional teams gear up to accumulate as many points as possible for the ultimate victory.
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will be held in a match-point format where teams will need to secure a predetermined point threshold and then clinch the first position in a match to win the series. However, the format will include eliminations, to filter out the teams that fail to gather enough points.
This article will highlight the upcoming ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.
All teams participating in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs
Here is a list of all the teams that will be playing in the upcoming Split 2 Playoffs:
Group A
- Dreamfire
- Enter Force.36
- Fnatic
- Hao
- Luminosity Gaming
- NRG
- Passion UA
- Shadow3690
- Spacestation Gaming
Group B
- Alliance
- E-Xolos Lazer
- Faze Clan
- GHS Professional
- Guild
- Liquid Alienware
- Not Moist
- Striderz
- Team Falcons
- XNY
Also Read: Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update details
Group C
- Complexity
- Furia
- GaiminGladiators
- GoNext Esports
- MKERS
- Northeption
- Olimpo
- Pioneers
- Reject WinnityJP
- SWQ
Group D
- Bleed Esports
- Cloud9
- Exo Clan
- Fennel
- Legends Gaming
- Noctem Scan
- Noez Foxx
- SSE-XRAY
- TSM
- VK Gaming
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs match format
Here is a quick overview of how the upcoming series will be played out:
- A Double Elimination Group Stage will take place for all four groups. Each group will play a total of six matches against the other groups.
- Based on their Group Stage performance, teams will be seeded in the Bracket Stage, which will also be a six-match series. Teams will either secure Match Point Finals in this phase or be eliminated from the tournament.
- In Match Point Finals, teams have to secure 50 points first and then take the first position in one of the next matches to win the Split 2 Playoffs.
Prize Pool distribution
Here is a brief overview of the prize pool for each position in the Split 2 Playoffs alongside the total team points:
Where to watch
The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will be hosted at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany, with a prize pool of 1,000,000 USD. While the arena will allow fans to watch the entire series live, all matches will be simultaneously streamed on the official Apex Legends channels on YouTube and Twitch.
Also Read: Best Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends
Moreover, enthusiasts can tune into the FACEIT Watch platform for a complete multiview streaming experience. Users might also earn a few free rewards from this streaming platform by enabling themselves to watch up to four team perspectives at once.
Be sure to check out the official X page of Apex Legends for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!