ALGS Split 2 Playoffs: All teams, format, where to watch, and more

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs (Apex Legends Global Series) will commence on August 29, 2024, and conclude on September 1, 2024. The tournament will bring together a total of 40 teams from around the world who will compete in a LAN event to claim the winner's title. This exciting series of matches will see the professional teams gear up to accumulate as many points as possible for the ultimate victory.

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will be held in a match-point format where teams will need to secure a predetermined point threshold and then clinch the first position in a match to win the series. However, the format will include eliminations, to filter out the teams that fail to gather enough points.

This article will highlight the upcoming ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

All teams participating in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs participating teams (Image via EA)

Here is a list of all the teams that will be playing in the upcoming Split 2 Playoffs:

Trending

Group A

Dreamfire

Enter Force.36

Fnatic

Hao

Luminosity Gaming

NRG

Passion UA

Shadow3690

Spacestation Gaming

Group B

Alliance

E-Xolos Lazer

Faze Clan

GHS Professional

Guild

Liquid Alienware

Not Moist

Striderz

Team Falcons

XNY

Also Read: Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update details

Group C

Complexity

Furia

GaiminGladiators

GoNext Esports

MKERS

Northeption

Olimpo

Pioneers

Reject WinnityJP

SWQ

Group D

Bleed Esports

Cloud9

Exo Clan

Fennel

Legends Gaming

Noctem Scan

Noez Foxx

SSE-XRAY

TSM

VK Gaming

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs match format

Here is a quick overview of how the upcoming series will be played out:

A Double Elimination Group Stage will take place for all four groups. Each group will play a total of six matches against the other groups.

Based on their Group Stage performance, teams will be seeded in the Bracket Stage, which will also be a six-match series. Teams will either secure Match Point Finals in this phase or be eliminated from the tournament.

In Match Point Finals, teams have to secure 50 points first and then take the first position in one of the next matches to win the Split 2 Playoffs.

Prize Pool distribution

Here is a brief overview of the prize pool for each position in the Split 2 Playoffs alongside the total team points:

PLACEMENT AMOUNT 1ST $300,000 + 500 Playoff Points 2ND $160,000 + 420 Playoff Points 3RD $105,000 + 380 Playoff Points 4TH $85,000 + 340 Playoff Points 5TH $65,000 + 300 Playoff Points 6TH $50,000 + 260 Playoff Points 7TH $40,000 + 240 Playoff Points 8TH $30,000 + 220 Playoff Points 9TH $25,000 + 200 Playoff Points 10TH $20,000 + 180 Playoff Points 11TH $16,000 + 160 Playoff Points 12TH $15,000 + 150 Playoff Points 13TH $14,000 + 140 Playoff Points 14TH $13,000 + 130 Playoff Points 15TH $12,000 + 120 Playoff Points 16TH $11,000 + 110 Playoff Points 17TH $10,500 + 100 Playoff Points 18TH $10,000 + 90 Playoff Points 19TH $9,500 + 80 Playoff Points 20TH $9,000 + 70 Playoff Points 21ST 60 Playoff Points 22ND 56 Playoff Points 23RD 52 Playoff Points 24TH 48 Playoff Points 25TH 44 Playoff Points 26TH 40 Playoff Points 27TH 36 Playoff Points 28TH 32 Playoff Points 29TH 28 Playoff Points 30TH 24 Playoff Points 31ST 20 Playoff Points 32ND 18 Playoff Points 33RD 16 Playoff Points 34TH 14 Playoff Points 35TH 12 Playoff Points 36TH 10 Playoff Points 37TH 8 Playoff Points 38TH 6 Playoff Points 39TH 4 Playoff Points 40TH 2 Playoff Points

Where to watch

Expand Tweet

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will be hosted at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany, with a prize pool of 1,000,000 USD. While the arena will allow fans to watch the entire series live, all matches will be simultaneously streamed on the official Apex Legends channels on YouTube and Twitch.

Also Read: Best Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends

Moreover, enthusiasts can tune into the FACEIT Watch platform for a complete multiview streaming experience. Users might also earn a few free rewards from this streaming platform by enabling themselves to watch up to four team perspectives at once.

Be sure to check out the official X page of Apex Legends for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!