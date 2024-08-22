Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update: All we know

A statement from the official Apex handle indicates that the current generation of Apex Legends Anti-cheat has seen a major overhaul with the debut of the Season 22 update. The latest Anti-cheat update promises to ensure top-notch competitive integrity in the game, and the developers have made some worthy investments to achieve that end.

This article will detail the latest changes to the Apex Legends Anti-Cheat and further list what players can expect from the newest rendition of the game's EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat) software.

What can we expect from the Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update?

The latest Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update seeks to improve competitive integrity across all levels and playlists. Cheaters are a sore patch in every multiplayer game, and Apex has been constantly criticized for having weak anti-cheat software.

Luckily, Respawn Entertainment has recently not only updated the EAC parameters but also expanded its anti-cheat team across the globe. Asia and the APAC region are generally known to be filled with some of the most notorious and rampant hackers in the game. Dedicated people have been engaged in this region to prevent and counteract hacking.

EAC currently uses a kernel-level anti-cheat service, and as of now, the team is on a roll as they implement new tools and technologies to combat cheating in Apex Legends. These updates are being rolled out faster than ever, and as seen lately, have been extremely effective at combatting cheaters in the game.

As per developers, the Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update has improved match review capabilities and now allows them to evaluate flagged instances faster and more effectively in real time. Furthermore, player reports are being processed both in an automated fashion and through the anti-cheat team themselves. This ensures mass-reports don't hinder innocent players while simultaneously convicting and banning cheaters and exploit-abusers in the game.

All in all, we believe these changes have been way overdue, and moving forward, players can expect gameplay quality when queueing up for any playlists in Apex Legends.

That's all there is to know about Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update.

