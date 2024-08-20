It's essential to know about the best Support Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 24. Since Broken Moon is now once again back in rotation, knowing Legends that perform the best in this map is quite important if you want to push through your ranks. Furthermore, with the latest Legend-meta changes implemented with Season 24, its even more intrinsic to know about the right characters that you should opt for this map.

Apex Legends Season 24 has been spearheaded by an Assault-class meta, however, only having Assault Legends in your team can never suffice. You need to introduced a healthy balance of other characters, and Support Legends are going to be the perfect mix for adding some diversity to your team.

This article will list down the 5 best Support Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 24. Read below for a detailed brief on the same.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

What are the best Support Legends in Apex Legends Broken Moon?

Here is a list of the most useful Support Legends in Apex Legends Broken Moon:

1) Lifeline

Lifeline (Image via EA)

Lifeline is one of the first characters to be released in the game. Her signature ability, D.O.C Heal Drone, can be used to provide Health Point (HP) regeneration to allies. It is useful while resetting after team fights purely due to the recovery speed which is faster than applying any HP medical items.

Lifeline's ultimate ability is a great way to provide her team with 360-degree cover from all enemy fire and utility. All allies within the shield's barrier are provided with 2x healing speed, which will be a great way to get your health back to full and plan out routes of escape or aggression. All in all, we believe she is a stellar Support Legend suited for all comps in Broken Moon.

2) Loba

Loba (Image via EA)

Loba is a mobile Support character who can quickly reposition herself using the signature ability, Burglar`s Best Friend. It enables players to escape risky situations and revive teammates to survive in late zones. Her passive ability highlights high-tier loot items in a small area, making it easier to gather resources in a short amount of time.

Loba's ultimate ability can help allies always be stacked with ammo and other medical items by looting from a single point. However, there is a limit of only two major items (Weapons, Medical items, Hop Ups, and attachments) that can be picked from the Black Market Boutique.

3) Conduit

Conduit (Image via EA)

Conduit is a strong combat support character who can provide fast shield regeneration with her signature ability, Radiant Transfer. However, its effects are temporary and the recovered shield disappears after a short time. Her passive ability provides the player with a massive movement speed buff whenever they're far away from the team to help catch up.

Conduit's ultimate ability, Energy Barricade, is highly effective when defending any position as it inflicts damage and slows down enemy squads in the effective area. Alternatively, it can be used to initiate gunfights by placing the ability down inside buildings or towards the position of the opponents to drive them out of corners.

4) New Castle

New Castle (Image via EA)

Newcastle’s entire ability kit revolves around deploying shields to mitigate incoming damage. His primary ability, Mobile Shield, has two layers that can absorb a lot of bullets and explosives. This shield can also be moved in any direction on the ground, making it perfect to support teammates at a distance and cover one`s back.

One of the most important pieces of utility that this character possesses is his passive ability, Retrieve the Wounded. With this, Newcastle deploys his knockdown shield to protect his teammates and simultaneously engages in the revival process. He can maneuver knocked-down friends and revive them as he pulls them into cover.

Newcastle's ultimate ability, Castle Wall, can be used to fortify a position - be it inside a building or in the open. This can be combined with Wattson’s ultimate to stop incoming grenades and gain shield regeneration.

5) Mirage

Mirage (Image via EA)

Mirage is a fun Support Legend primarily useful because of his illusion-based ability kit. His signature ability, Psyche Out, can be crucial in gathering positional information as enemies are detected whenever they shoot a decoy. His passive ability allows players to enter temporary invisibility when reviving teammates, allowing for quick team resets even during gunfights.

His ultimate ability offers an easy escape route from being pinched and confuses enemy squads. The Life of The Party ultimate ability recharges quickly as well, making it available during most team fights.

If this guide is to your liking, you can check out our other related guides and news below:

