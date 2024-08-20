Knowing the best Assault Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 24 will help you dominate over your competition. The latest seasonal update for Apex Legends has driven the meta to be Assault-class centric, and if you're not choosing these Legends, you're putting yourself at a significant disadvantage.

All the Assault-class Legends in the game have been buffed, and their entire class has been reworked to feature some fantastic upgrades. With the map offering a ton of options for mobility, players only need to worry about raw firepower when it comes to taking duels. And on that note, the Assault Legends definitely have a distinct advantage.

This article will provide a list of the 5 best Assault Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 24. Read below to know more.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

What are the best Assault Legends in Apex Legends Broken Moon?

Here is a list of the most useful Assault Legends in Apex Legends Broken Moon:

1) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie is a dynamic Assault class character with a high-damage ability kit. Her signature ability, Riot Drill, can be used to drive enemies out of corners and break structures like doors and damage shield abilities like Rampart’s walls. This is also a great poking ability that can quickly deplete the medical supplies of an enemy squad.

Mad Maggie's ultimate ability can be used to disorient and damage enemies for quick gunfight initiations. Alternatively, it can be used to simply gain burst movement speed when rotating from one point to another on the map.

2) Fuse

Fuse (Image via EA)

Fuse features a similar set of abilities that can output a lot of damage over time. His signature ability, Knuckle Cluster, comes with two charges and can stick to surfaces. It can be used to destroy building doors and poke enemies trying to take cover behind structures like rocks and inside buildings.

Fuse's ultimate is a great way to corner enemy teams to limit their ability to move. It also provides full positional information when inside the circle of fire or near it, providing players with a clear advantage in gunfights.

3) Ash

Ash (Image via EA)

Ash has been reworked in the latest update for Apex Legends. The Legend now features the best mobility in-game, making her the meta character for the season. Furthemore, her firepower and ability for rotations have drastically improved. With the debut of the latest season, Ash's Ultimate ability, Phase Breach, now has two charges, which provides the character with some of the best rotational power in the game.

Furthermore, her Arc Snare, which is her Tactical Ability, tethers enemies to a single location, and if you can pair this ability with grenades, you'll absolutely wreak havoc on anyone caught in it.

Last but not least, she still gets access to a part of her old passive ability. Ash's tactical map will provide her with live-feed of players who have deceased across the map. This information can be used to determine where enemies are currently present, and accordingly plan out rotational paths.

4) Bangalore

Bangalore (Image via EA)

Bangalore’s ability to block the line of sight with her smokes is a crucial feature that makes her effective during gunfights. This can be used to push into enemy squads or to reset and prepare for the next battle. Her passive ability allows players to gain a movement speed buff when spotted and fired upon.

The ultimate ability is most useful when taking open-ground team fights, as it can spread over a large area and disorient enemy teams. However, it also acts as a great defensive ability to deter aggressive rushes to the squad’s position.

5) Ballistic

Ballistic (Image via EA)

Ballistic can carry three weapons at once and features an ability that can temporarily block the enemy's ability to continuously shoot. While it does not deal much damage, it can be used to disable enemies for a short period which is enough to knock them.

Ballistic's ultimate ability enables the squad to enjoy faster reload times and fire rates without needing to deplete the ammo economy. This is a purely aggressive power-up that should be used just before engaging in gunfights.

If this guide is to your liking, you can check out our other related guides and news below:

