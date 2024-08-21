All Controller Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 22, ranked

Picking up the best Controller class Legend significantly boosts your chance of securing a win when playing Broken Moon in Apex Legends. Controllers have a notable impact on this map as the developers filled up most of the free space after the recent rework. Since there are only four units in the Controller class, players may wonder who is the best of all.

For those curious, this article ranks all Controller class Legends from worst to best for Broken Moon in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best Controller class Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends

4) Caustic

Caustic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Caustic used to be one of the best Controllers for Broken Moon in Apex Legends but fell out of the meta due to the nerfs in his kit. While he can still be a viable character for this map, players are better off playing any of the three Legends mentioned below.

The new Battle Sense feature introduced with Season 22 affects him quite a lot as it allows the players to know Caustic’s exact location when he camouflages himself in his Nox Gas.

3) Rampart

Rampart in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

After the buff, players may think of Rampart being an absolute unit for Broken Moon in Apex Legends. She is not quite the strongest Controller for the map. However, when paired with an LMG (Light Machine Gun), players can vaporize their opponents in an instant.

Since there are buildings overlooking some of the choke points, Rampart can set up her Amped Walls and catch any enemies off guard who decide to rotate from those choke points.

2) Catalyst

Catalyst in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

After a significant nerf to her kit, Catalyst fell out of the meta a couple of seasons ago. However, she immediately regained her former spot after the buff with the EVo perk became available. While her spikes are good to slow down a push, her ability to barricade the broken doors is quite helpful in various scenarios.

Catalyst’s most powerful ability, her ultimate, builds a wall that can help her and her teammates to safely rotate around the map. Moreover, the wall can be used when pushing an opponent. Since the opponents’ vision will be partially blocked when they run through the wall, it grants a significant advantage to Catalyst and her team.

1) Wattson

Wattson in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Wattson has always been a good Controller Legend in this free-to-play title from EA. She was overshadowed by some of the other Controller characters which led her overall pick rate to drop down drastically. Since the nerf and balancing of all the other units from the same class, Wattson has become one of the best Controllers for not just Broken Moon in Apex Legends but most of the maps.

Wattson’s generator/Pylon is effective in most situations while playing this map, as it can destroy any projectile in its area and make sure the nearby allies are safe. Additionally, it can regenerate the players’ shields over time, making it one of the best abilities in the game.

