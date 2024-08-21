The meta-defining best team compositions should help you win more matches, especially on Broken Moon in Apex Legends. The map was reintroduced at the launch of Season 21, Upheaval, since it was too empty and felt bland to some. In Season 22, the map has made its way into the Ranked League pool, allowing players to compete for their rank.

This article lists the best team compositions you can build to dominate Broken Moon in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Best team compositions for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 22

1) Revenant, Conduit, and Fuse

Revenant in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

This team composition is a meta-defining one that players can easily build for Broken Moon in Apex Legends. All the Legends in this team are either dominating the meta or are extremely powerful in most situations. Revenant has one of the highest survival rates among all Skirmishers because of the ultimate ability.

Moreover, Fuse can deal constant damage over a long period since his Knuckle Clusters’ cooldown is on the lower side. He can trap enemies with his ultimate while Revenant secures all the kills. Conduit also helps the latter in fights and ensures he doesn't get knocked down.

2) Horizon, Crypto, and Lifeline

Horizon in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Horizon is one of the best Skirmishers for Broken Moon in Apex Legends since the map features small buildings and walls. When stuck in a corner, her Tactical ability can help her and her teammates get out of the spot.

Meanwhile, Crypto continuously scans his surroundings to check how many teams are in the area. While fighting, his EMP can be of great help to Horizon as the opponents are stunned, allowing the latter to secure some kills. Lifeline also plays an aggressive role in this team as all her teammates have an aggressive playstyle.

3) Bangalore, Pathfinder, and Mirage

Pathfinder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you like roaming the map and securing team wipes, this is the ideal team for you and your teammates. Using Pathfinder’s ziplines, you can get to any building, cliff, or constructed space easily. With this, rotation around the map becomes much easier.

In a fight, Pathfinder’s job is to serve as a distraction for his teammates while both Bangalore and Mirage eliminate everyone. Bangalore’s smoke helps her teammates, as she can block their line of sight. Moreover, she can also stop any adversaries’ advancement by utilizing her ultimate at the perfect time.

