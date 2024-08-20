5 best Skirmisher Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 24

Apex Legends Season 24 did not bring any significant changes to the Skirmisher class. That said, the characters contained in this class are some of the most agile legends in the entire roster. Picking movement-based characters in Apex Legends is important as they can often facilitate various strategies — be it initiating a team fight, taking advantageous positions on the map, or even retreating from a high-risk situation.

This article will highlight the most effective Skirmishers you can pick while playing on Broken Moon in Apex Legends.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal update that went live on February 11, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

Best Skirmisher class Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends

1) Pathfinder

Pathfinder received a significant nerf which increased the cooldown for his grapple ability to the maximum. The change was made to limit the oppressive ability of this legend that was associated with his tactical charge. However, players can still work around this limitation by reaching EVO Level 3 and gaining the perk to recharge tactical after scoring a knock.

Pathfinder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Broken Moon provides a brilliant mix of unexpected terrain and planned buildings throughout the map. This is where Pathfinder's ultimate comes in clutch as teams can choose to quickly rotate from one point to another or scan zones to take high ground for final fights. Moreover, Pathfinder also can choose to get the perk of scanning beacons for enemy information to adapt to a more aggressive playstyle.

2) Revenant

Revenant in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Even though there are not many tall buildings that Revenant can climb, he is still one of the best Skirmishers for Broken Moon in Apex Legends. Those who like to be quite aggressive and do not let their opponent run away should use this Legend. His Tactical ability, Shadow Pounce, is good for making small rotations around the adversaries to get good angles on them and secure a knockdown or two while his teammates distract the opponents.

Moreover, when facing a life-threatening situation, players can use his ultimate as insurance for additional survivability.

3) Horizon

Horizon in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Even though she is nerfed quite a lot, Horizon is still an excellent Skirmisher for Broken Moon in Apex Legends. Her Gravity Lift is among the primary reasons she is still used by numerous players every day. Moreover, those who love movement are fond of this character as her passive ability removes all movement penalties while roaming around the map.

While pushing a team, Horizon’s ultimate is quite good at distracting the opponents. She can easily go to places that usually take a bit of time and get some off-angle on the adversaries.

4) Octane

Octane has been one of the most fun characters to play. This is primarily because of his ability kit that features speed boost and Jump Pads. The pads can be used by everyone to cover large distances and even take high-ground control in some cases. Alternatively, squads can use these pads to jump into a team fight or quickly retreat from disadvantageous positions.

Octane in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Octane's ultimate ability can gain two charges with the help of the perk system. His ultimate also charges relatively faster than others, making it perfect for the varying terrain of Broken Moon. Players can place this pad almost anywhere on the map and create unique strategies — be it to push opponent teams or creatively rotate to the safe zone while avoiding gunfights.

5) Alter

Alter in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Our last entry is Alter. She was released along with the rework of Broken Moon in Apex Legends and is the newest Skirmisher in this game. Since there are many walls of buildings scattered across the map, Alter’s Tactical ability comes in handy as she can go through most of the walls.

When pushing toward a team or a building, Alter’s ultimate is also a good backup plan if anything goes wrong while fighting. She along with her teammates can take her Void Nexus to get to a safe place and reset.

