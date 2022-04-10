×
5 most pointless things to exist in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has several items in its inventory that can be deemed useless (Image via New Horizons HQ)
Riddhima Pal
Modified Apr 10, 2022 01:29 AM IST
Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a vast variety of things for its players to try out in the game. They can either make use of these items or sell them to gain profits from the Nook brothers or other players.

However, there are several items and features in the game that do not serve any purpose, rendering them completely useless.

Here are some of the most pointless things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players cannot find any use for.

Pointless items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Empty cans

Empty cans are one of the three different items that are considered "trash" in New Horizons. These are the true definitions of useless in the game, since players can come across items like empty cans, boots, and tires when they are fishing in the game.

I need worn boots and empty cans please. I need to make some for my #ACNH island https://t.co/BRcG2R1XGu

However, these items cannot be sold, and players cannot use them for anything else either. Therefore, these items are very pointless in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

2) Duplicate DIY recipes

DIY recipes are very useful items in the game, since they are essential for players to create new items. However, in contrast, duplicate DIY recipes are considered completely useless.

Where I keep all my duplicate DIY recipe. #どうぶつの森 #ACNH https://t.co/LngFyvAAmA

Players cannot use these recipes to create anything new, since they already possess the same.

3) Tadpoles

Tadpoles are creatures players have to catch in New Horizons. But they cannot truly be considered profitable items, since they sell for 100 Bells in the game, which does not justify the effort that goes behind catching the creature.

Now let's show off our tadpoles!! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/IFQWtY5qOt

4) Flies

Players have to catch flies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and they can also be sold for a price. However, the price set for flies is 60 Bells, which, just like tadpoles, does not justify the effort of littering your island with garbage and shoes to attract them.

Bug tip, leave some trash and fruit out to catch flies and ants! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/JJj3MJz61K

However, too much trash can result in players having a reduced island rating.

5) Fleas

Like in real life, fleas are a menace in New Horizons as well, and they often terrorize the whole island. As the island owner, it is the player's responsibility to make sure that their island is free of fleas, and to do so, players must catch them.

étoile has fleas and everyone saw and clapped lol #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/woRzPBuk0l
However, they only sell for a measly 70 Bells, which does not really motivate players to put in the effort.

