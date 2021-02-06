Electric-type Pokemon are absolutely, well, electric, and those from Kanto set the bar pretty high for the future of Pokemon.

The Electric-type Pokemon from Kanto aren't just some of the most popular of that type, but some of the most popular Pokemon throughout the entirety of the franchise.

Thunderbolts, Volt Switches, and the like are iconic moves that Electric-types put to use best. It all started in Kanto for fans of the series and these Electric Pokemon were the example.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Electric Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Electabuzz

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Electabuzz is a big and angry creature. For a monster that looks like it would plod about, it has exceptional speed. The unrivaled ferocity of Electabuzz is what led Pokemon fans to taking a liking. It is oftentimes used as a lightning rod alternative in Pokemon lore and is one of the coolest Electric-types around.

#4 - Raichu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Raichu is nowhere near as popular as its pre-evolved form. It still has a decent popularity, though. From Lt. Surge's brutal Raichu to the friendly creature that calls Goh its trainer, it has made plenty of exciting appearances in the anime. Simply being the evolution of Pikachu is more than enough to make it a fan favorite, but Raichu has its own traits that make it likeable.

#3 - Zapdos

Image via The Pokemon Company

Zapdos is the best of the three Legendary Bird Pokemon of Kanto. Its appearance, built on electricity and intimidation, is incredible. It is super fast and fans still love Zapdos to this day. Out of all Legendaries, it is arguable one of the most popular. Therefore, it being one of the most popular Electric-types from the region it originated is an obvious.

Advertisement

#2 - Jolteon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Jolteon is not just the best Eeveelution, it is the most popular. In the anime, games, and even Pokemon GO, Jolteon is a force to be reckoned with. It is crazy quick and has a very good special attack stat. It has made several appearances in the anime and ever since players first put a Thunder Stone to Eevee, Jolteon has been a fan favorite.

#1 - Pikachu

Image via The Pokemon Company

There was never going to be another Pokemon at the top spot on this list. Pikachu is the most popular Pokemon of all time. It is the face of the entire franchise. From starting with one in Pokemon Yellow to the years long adventure with Ash in the anime, Pikachu is the one to beat in terms of popularity in a variety of categories.