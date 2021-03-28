The Fire-type category is arguably the strongest and most popular in all of Pokemon.

As the series moved on to the Johto region, it kept many of the fan-favorites from Kanto. The likes of Arcanine and Rapidash were still found in this new territory.

A handful of new Fire-type Pokemon were introduced in Johto, however. They quickly became popular and maintain that status to this day.

5 most popular Fire Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Houndour

It is rather interesting that this new edition in the Johto Pokedex can only be found at night on Route 7 in Kanto. Still, from the minute it was revealed, fans fell in love with Houndour. It is small and fiesty, but evolves into one of the fiercest Fire-types in Pokemon. Houndour is a great first evolution.

#4 - Entei

Entei received the Fire-typing out of the three Legendary beast Pokemon. It has made some notable appearances in the anime and the movies. Entei is a pretty powerful Fire-type that roams Johto. The story of the beast trio and Entei's role is incredible. That type of lore set Pokemon up for success.

#3 - Typhlosion

Typhlosion is the fully evolved form of Cyndaquil. The starters and their evolutions get a lot of love these days. Many thought they were a step back after the amazing Kanto starter lines, but after some lackluster starters along the way, the appreciation for the ones from Johto shot through the roof. Typhlosion is insanely strong and a great choice to take on the Johto journey.

#2 - Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh is one of the most popular Legendary Pokemon in the series. The Rainbow bird is the trio master of the Legendary beasts. It was seen at the end of the anime's very first episode before anyone even knew Johto would be a thing. Without the mystery surrounding that Ho-Oh appearance, Pokemon may not have had as much success expanding past Kanto.

#1 - Houndoom

Houndoom is awesome. It was one of the first Dark-type Pokemon in the whole franchise. To this day, Houndoom remains one of the best and most popular Fire-types. It litters the Battle League in Pokemon GO and was even given a Mega Evolution. From the minute fans evolved cute little Houndour, Houndoom has been a favorite.