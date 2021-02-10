Ground-type Pokemon are some of the most devastating creatures in the series, especially the ones originating in Kanto.

The Kanto region began the Pokemon journey for many fans. It was where Pikachu and Ash were introduced, and is where the games and the anime both started.

Kanto introduced Pokemon to the world. With it came a variety of incredible creatures that have a Ground-typing to their names. To this day, they retain their power and popularity.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Ground Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Nidoking

Nidoking is more a powerful and popular Poison-type, but its dual Ground-typing places it on this list as well. It is one of the most ferocious creatures that the Pokemon franchise has ever created. Nidoking just exudes tenacity and fans have been in love with its pure strength since day one.

#4 - Rhydon

Rhydon's popularity doesn't necessarily come from itself as a Pokemon. It was the first Pokemon ever designed and created by the company. That is the first portion. The second portion is due to its evolution, Rhyperior.

Rhyperior is an insanely strong Pokemon and the fact that Rhydon evolves into it has made fans go crazy for the underwhelming Ground-type from Kanto.

#3 - Geodude

Geodude is a Rock/Ground-type that has found popularity due to the anime. It isn't really anything special in the games, but it does evolve into an incredibly strong Pokemon. Instead, fans adore Geodude because of its place on Brock's team. Seeing it as part of the Brock's Gym lineup made it very popular.

#2 - Diglett

Diglett is an odd little creature. Nevertheless, Pokemon fans absolutely adore it. It has become the subject of many memes over the years, which have only added to the popularity it has curated.

Diglett evolves into Dugtrio, which is an amazing Pokemon to use in the first Generation of games. The cute and mysterious Diglett, due to what exactly is going on under the ground, is a fan favorite.

#1 - Onix

Onix grew extremely popular due to its presence in the games and the anime. As Brock's in both, Onix was a force to be reckoned with. This was the first Pokemon that players and Ash truly had to fear.

That earned it a massive amount of respect. Crystal Onix and keeping its incredible power, even with a Steelix evolution added, put Onix to the forefront of the most popular Ground-type Pokemon from Kanto.