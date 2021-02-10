Some of the Rock-type Pokemon from Kanto still maintain their popularity even after hundreds of more creatures have been added to the series.

The Kanto region holds a special place in the hearts of Pokemon fans. It is where everything began. Without Kanto, there would be no Rock-type Pokemon to even consider.

Rock-types were the epitome of defense and destruction in the early days of the franchise. Those that followed would have to live up to the standards set by the incredible Rock-type Pokemon from Kanto.

5 most popular Rock Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Rhydon

A lot of Rock-type Pokemon from Kanto also have a second Ground-typing. Rhydon is one of those. As the first Pokemon ever created, Rhydon has earned its popularity through evolution. Rhyperior's introduction gave fans a reason to care about Rhydon again, skyrocketing this Kanto original's stock.

#4 - Geodude

Geodude is another Rock/Ground-type Pokemon from Kanto. As a mainstay of Brock's team in the anime, Geodude immediately became popular simply due to its sheer amount of appearances. After that, it maintained its fan-favorite status when it was often seen saving the day in some form or another.

#3 - Onix

Onix's popularity can be credited to the respect it commanded in Kanto and the Generation I games. Players and Ash Ketchum saw first hand the kind of damage Onix could dish out when battling the Pewter City Gym leader. It is yet another Rock/Ground-type Pokemon that has stayed popular over the years.

#2 - Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl is the first Rock-type Pokemon on the list that is not also a Ground-type. The second type is a Flying-type. In fact, there are zero Pokemon from Kanto with a pure Rock-typing. Aerodactyl is extremely popular due to its fierceness. It is an aggressive monster that is resurrected by the Old Amber fossil.

#1 - Omanyte

Omanyte is a Water/Rock-type Pokemon. It has Twitch Plays Pokemon to thank for its popularity. When the massively popular social experiment saw the Twitch chat select the Helix Fossil instead of the Dome Fossil, Lord Helix was born. The meme remains and because of it, Omanyte has a strangely huge following.