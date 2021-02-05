There aren't many Rock Pokemon in Kanto, however some of them are pretty underwhelming.

Most Rock Pokemon are pretty lame, they're kind of just Rocks with legs. Some are cool, like a Aerodactyl. But even a cool design like a rock snake has reasons for being underwhelming.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Rock Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Omastar

Image via GameRant

Unfortunately, Omastar barely makes this list, as Rhydon, Golem, and Aerodactyl are better. Omastar just has a huge 4x weakness to Grass Pokemon due to its Rock/Water typing. And in the early games, it doesn't even have its ability Swift Swim.

Even though Lord Helix has huge fan boys, it's not enough to be good for an in-game party. Of course, it can take the player to victory, albeit not very easily.

#4 - Kabutops

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Another underwhelming Fossil Pokemon is Kabutops. It's design is amazing but is held back by it's 4x weakness to Grass and low stats. These fossil Pokemon really should have been built stronger.

This Pokemon is definitely cool, but can't carry it's own weight enough. As the worst of the original three fossil Pokemon, it is pretty underwhelming.

#3 - Rhyhorn

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This Pokemon isn't inherently bad, it just takes forever to evolve. Rhyhorn has decent stats and an okay move pool, it just doesn't evolve until level 42.

In Red & Blue the player can do a glitch early in the game to receive a level 7 Rhydon and just skip this Pokemon entirely. Also, Giovanni's Rhyhorn is such an underwhelming start to the 8th Gym battle.

#2 - Onix

Image via TonsofFacts

Onix looks like an absolute beast during the first Gym Battle against Brock. But at some point in the middle of the game, it just never gets better. Since Onix doesn't evolve, it's just left in the past so easily.

Onix can wreck the early game, but should be left in the PC after a few Gyms. Truly a shame since this rock snake's design is so good.

#1 - Graveler

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Every child likely hates these trade evolution Pokemon. It sucks to use this Pokemon the entire game expecting a crazy third stage, and it just never happens. Trade evolutions suck, but at least the third stage is good.

Unlike Kadabra, the player can't just use the middle stage. Well, they can, if they want an underwhelming rock with legs.