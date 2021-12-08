5 popular streamers like Ludwig who made the switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming

In the past year, quite a few Twitch streamers have moved to YouTube Gaming for different reasons.

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren recently claimed that the purple platform was guilty of lowballing him. He further added that he always felt at home on Twitch, but did not feel appreciated on the platform like before.

On the other hand, various former Twitch creators, such as Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, have enjoyed quite a bit of growth since their transition to YouTube Gaming. The following article looks at five streamers who have moved to YouTube Gaming from Twitch in recent months.

Kevi 🍀 @KeviSkillz YouTube Gaming.



Ludwig ✅

TimTheTatMan ✅

DrDisrespect ✅

CourageJD ✅

Valkyrae ✅

DrLupo ✅

LazarBeam ✅

Muselk ✅

NoahJ456 ✅

Esports ✅



Just to name A FEW...



5 streamers besides Ludwig who have moved to YouTube Gaming from Twitch

5) DrLupo

DrLupo became the first high-profile Twitch streamer to move to YouTube in 2021. Earlier, others such as Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV had made the move in 2020, but only after being banned from Twitch. DrLupo announced his YouTube Gaming move towards the end of August this year.

Since then, quite a few others have followed the streamer to the platform, including some top Twitch content creators who were extremely popular on the purple platform.

4) Valkyrae

Valkyrae’s time on YouTube Gaming has certainly been rough in recent days. She was involved in a lengthy controversy related to her RFLCT product line. The streamer had around 900k subscribers on YouTube when she announced her move back in January 2020 and is currently at over 3.5 million subscribers on the platform.

She recently revealed that she still has to stream for another 198 hours before January 15 in order to fulfill her contract requirements.

3) Dr Disrespect

It would be fair to say that Dr Disrespect has not been a fan of YouTube Gaming despite being on the platform since August 2020. The streamer was banned permanently from Twitch, a move that was claimed to be one of the most mysterious by the purple platform.

Clearsite @Clearsite93



Hope it gets announced right by the new year. Still waiting on a million dollar contract @drdisrespect @YouTubeGaming Hope it gets announced right by the new year. Still waiting on a million dollar contract @drdisrespect @YouTubeGaming Hope it gets announced right by the new year. https://t.co/bcf8EnvVYZ

After taking a break of around a month, Dr Disrespect decided to move to YouTube Gaming and currently has 3.64 million subscribers on the platform. When he signed the exclusive deal, Doc had less than 1.5 million subscribers.

2) CourageJD

Jack “CourageJD” Dunlop was actually the first Twitch streamer to move to YouTube Gaming. The move happened back in November 2019, when he had around 1.8 million subscribers on the platform.

CourageJD’s move to YouTube led to him not being able to stream with some long-term friends/Twitch creators such as Ninja and Dr Disrespect. As a result, the streamer was especially happy when the Doc announced his move.

1) TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman also made his move to YouTube Gaming around the same time as CourageJD. The streamer had only recently signed a multi-year deal with Twitch, but decided to move to YouTube Gaming towards the beginning of September 2020.

TimTheTatman currently has 4.23 million subscribers on YouTube. Like the other creators mentioned above, he never ended up revealing the terms that YouTube Gaming offered him. However, Twitch seems to be guilty of lowballing these creators, something that has certainly been advantageous for YouTube Gaming.

