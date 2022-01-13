5 most popular streamers in the world as of 2022

Twitch sees milestones being set and achieved by its streamers almost every single day. Several of the top entertainers on the purple platform have managed to rake in millions of views each day, which can also be credited to the incredible number of hours they spend streaming.

Here are the top 5 streamers on Twitch who have raked in the highest viewership in January 2022.

Twitch streamers with highest viewership in January 2022

5) AuronPlay

Raul "AuronPlay" Alvarez is a popular GTA 5 streamer who is also the owner of the Twitch channel with the second highest follower count as of 2021. The streamer has held on to his legacy in 2022 as well, and features in the top 5 list of Twitch content creators with the highest viewership.

In January 2022, the streamer has accrued a total of 6,391,074 hours viewed on Twitch.

4) Hasanabi

Popular political streamer Hasan "Hasanabi" Piker is well known for his controversial takes in the Twitch community. Quite recently, in fact, the streamer faced a temporary suspension from the Amazon-owned platform for repeated use of the word "cracker" on his livestreams, a term that Twitch deems to be a racial slur.

hasanabi @hasanthehun DAYCARE IS OPEN! AND WE'RE TALKING ABT DMCA TROLLS, TED CRUZ (TW), CONGRESS LOVES TO TRADE- VIOLATING THE LAWS THEY DESIGNED! TEACHERS UNION DEAL W COVID AND MASTERCHEF LATER!! GET IN NOW!!! TWITCH.TV/HASANABI DAYCARE IS OPEN! AND WE'RE TALKING ABT DMCA TROLLS, TED CRUZ (TW), CONGRESS LOVES TO TRADE- VIOLATING THE LAWS THEY DESIGNED! TEACHERS UNION DEAL W COVID AND MASTERCHEF LATER!! GET IN NOW!!! TWITCH.TV/HASANABI https://t.co/GWrFpMRLQu

However, all this controversy has not stopped Hasan from securing a position among the top viewed streamers in January 2022. The controversial streamer has over 6,775,457 hours viewed on Twitch since the beginning of 2022.

3) Gaules

Alexandre "Gaules" Borba is one of the top Twitch streamers who has done his part to bring the Brazilian CS: GO scene to the forefront. A former CS: GO professional player, Gaules now regularly streams Brazilian CS: GO matches on his Twitch channel, raking in millions of views.

As of January 2022, the streamer is the third highest viewed Twitch channel, having raked in over 7,776,120 hours viewed on his channel.

2) IbaiLlanos

IbaiLlanos is popular on Twitch for his various gameplay streams, playing popular titles such as Minecraft, League of Legends, and more. He has secured his position as the second highest viewed Twitch channel in January 2022.

The popular Twitch streamer has secured over 12,612,702 hours viewed on his channel.

1) TheGrefg

TheGrefg sealed his spot as the most viewed Twitch channel in January 2022, having raked in a whopping 21,624,357 hours viewed. The streamer is also the seventh most followed Twitch streamer in the world.

Grefg =) @TheGrefg Un poco harto del metagaming, cómo sabía que iba medio desnudo y era el mejor momento para matarme...? Hay que empezar a controlar estas cosas en Egoland Un poco harto del metagaming, cómo sabía que iba medio desnudo y era el mejor momento para matarme...? Hay que empezar a controlar estas cosas en Egoland https://t.co/eou9HR6N8j

TheGrefg is also the proud owner of one of the most successful channels on YouTube, with 17.3 million subscribers to his name.

Although these records keep changing every month, these are the top Twitch creators who stole the show in January 2022.

