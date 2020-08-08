5 of the most popular Valorant streamers on Twitch  

Though Valorant may not be as popular or as hyped as it was during the closed beta, it still gets a significant amount of viewership on Twitch. Riot Games' new shooter has steadily maintained itself on the top 10 list of most-viewed esports on the platform since its official release.

Streamers and internet personalities are some of the biggest factors behind the popularity that Valorant enjoys today. Not only do these gamers bring in thousands of views per stream, but they also help increase Valorant's player base by the day.

In our list today, we will be talking about five of the most popular Valorant streamers on Twitch, who bring in some of the highest average viewership to the game.

5 most popular Valorant streamers on Twitch

1. Zedd (17,192 average viewers)

Image credits: Insomniac

Anton ‘Zedd’ Zaslavski may be quite notorious for his music skills but the German-born world-class DJ is also known for being an avid video gamer.

Zedd has tried his hand at a lot of games lately, with Valorant being his favourite at the very moment. Surprisingly enough, the DJ is incredibly good at the game, and there are moments when we can even see him popping off on his Jett.

Zedd comes from a Counter-Strike source background, and that is where much of his aiming and crosshair accuracy comes from.

2. Hiko (16,393 average viewers)

Image credits: Liquipedia

Spencer "Hiko" Martin's professional career in CS: GO wasn’t as fruitful as he would have liked it to be. He was, for years now, hailed as one of the best CS: GO players in the world to not have won any major titles, and that is why his decision to quit CS: GO for Valorant comes with new tidings.

Hiko is as good with his aim and starts in Valorant as he was in CS: GO, and some of his fans might even go out on a limb to say that he is much better now.

With that being said, the 100 Thieves star might have been playing really well in the Valorant Ignition series tournaments, but his team has not as they have been underwhelming, to say the least. However, that has not stopped Hiko from being one of the most popular Valorant streamers on Twitch.

3. Pokimane (15,767 average viewers)

Image Credits: Digital trends

Even though she has been hemorrhaging viewers and subscribers over the last couple of months, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys still remains one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

Leaving the ‘simping controversy’ and ‘cancel culture’ theories aside, Pokimane is pretty well appreciated by the wider fan base because of her love for video games. She more or less tries her hand at every title that is out there, with Valorant being one of the latest additions to her oeuvre.

Though she might not be as good at the game as the other streamers on our list, she is still capable of drawing a large crowd every time she decides to stream Valorant.

4. Michael Reeves (13,432 average viewers)

Image credits: Dotesports

When starting out on Twitch and YouTube, Michael Reeves didn’t exactly become popular by streaming video games. The Filipino-American began by making content around technology and programming. He took up video gaming much later and is now also a part of the streamer group called Offline TV, along with Pokimane.

Michael has really gotten into Valorant recently, and fans can see him streaming the game whenever he is not trying to build a robot.

5. Aceu (10,914 average viewers)

Image credits: NRG Esports

Brandon “Aceu” Winn is one of the better-known faces when it comes to Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, Apex Legends. However, he has recently been investing a lot of time in playing and streaming Valorant, and his amazing set of skills have propelled him to being one of the most dominant forces in the server.

His Apex Legends background makes him an incredibly aggressive player, and he excels in using duelists like Jett, Reyna and Raze.