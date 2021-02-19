Pokemon Sword and Shield delivers on the abundance of water Pokemon in the franchise.

There are so many creatures with the Water-typing that it is very difficult to choose which ones are the best in a list like this.

Sword and Shield not only brings back some fan favorites, it also delivers some new Water-type Pokemon. The Galar region really brings the water.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Water Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Wash Rotom

Image via Game Freak

Advertisement

The Water-type form of Electric Rotom is very popular among Sword and Shield players. It has a strong hold on a competitive battling spot as well. It can levitate to avoid Ground-type attacks and deal some serious damage to just about any type with the moves it can learn. Wash has the least amount of weaknesses, only being susceptible to Grass-types. It is amazing.

#4 - Vaporeon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Vaporeon has always been a pretty popular Pokemon. It once again appears in Sword and Shield as the Water-type evolution of Eevee. Surprisingly, Vaporeon can be pretty tanky and dish out some good damage. In nearly any type of popularity list, an Eeveelution will probably be found. That is just how popular the cute little thing and its various types have become.

#3 - Gyarados

Image via Game Freak

Advertisement

Gyarados will always be powerful and popular. In Sword and Shield, Magikarp and Gyarados are found all over the waters of the Wild Area. That has led players to use Gyarados quite often in the story and in competitive battling. This Water/Flying-type is quick and has incredible strength. It takes a lot to knock it out of a fight.

#2 - Dracovish

Image via Game Freak

Dracovish immediately became a fan favorite once it was discovered in Sword and Shield. Pokemon players were able to mix some Fossil pieces together and create several abominations, including Dracovish. For a long time, it dominated the competitive scene with its signature move Fishious Rend. Dracovish is super dangerous and its strange creation made it very popular.

#1 - Inteleon

Image via Game Freak

Inteleon is the final evolution of Galar Water starter Sobble. While Sobble seems a bit timid, it grows into one of the coolest Pokemon. It is cool in its design and how it appears to feel about itself. The Secret Agent Pokemon even gets a rifle when in its Gigantamax form. Starters are typically popular, but in terms of Water-type Pokemon, Inteleon has a huge backing.