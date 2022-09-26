5 most powerful Common Cards for the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale

The most recent 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale, Sudden Death, requires players to take down only one tower. Unlike typical multiplayer 1v1 and 2v2 battles, the challenge-specific match ends when the structure is destroyed.

The in-game description of the Sudden Death challenge is as follows:

"The match starts in Sudden Death - whoever takes the First tower wins! Three losses, and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

Players must assemble a strong eight-card deck by combining both quick and potent offensive and defense cards because the outcome of the war depends on the single tower. To receive all the rewards, they must construct a powerful deck before the battle starts by using cards ranging from Common to Champion.

In this article, we will explore the five most powerful Common cards for Clash Royale's Sudden Death challenge.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Elite Barbarians, Minion Horde, and 3 other Common cards to win Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale

1) Royal Recruits

Cost: 7 Elixir

Hitpoints: 705

Damage: 176

One of Clash Royale's most expensive Common cards, the Royal Recruits, will be unlocked when players reach Arena 7. In this card, six melee soldiers with high hitpoints and damage are summoned along with defensive shields.

It can be used to counter-push if the enemy soldiers' attack has been stopped. Players must use this card to send tank soldiers like Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, and Royal Giant to aid Royal Recruits in getting close to the towers. The Royal Hogs work effectively together with Royal Recruits during counterattacks.

2) Minion Horde

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Check out "the why" behind these changes here: Balance Update Coming (6/20) - Clone, Heal, Minion Horde and more!Check out "the why" behind these changes here: reddit.com/r/ClashRoyale/… Balance Update Coming (6/20) - Clone, Heal, Minion Horde and more!Check out "the why" behind these changes here: reddit.com/r/ClashRoyale/… https://t.co/vLmrea6bHa

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 305

Damage: 135

Arena 10 is where players can find this powerful air card in Clash Royale. It launches six single-target, flying, close-range minions with low hitpoints and medium damage. The return-to-risk ratio for the Minion Horde is high. It is a strong defensive card that, when combined with mini tank cards, can be used as a counterattack choice.

It is not recommended to place the Minions on the bridge themselves to attack, though, as cards that deal area damage, like the Arrows, would soon obliterate them. The Goblin Barrel pairs nicely with minions, forcing the enemy to deal with both even if only one is left alive after the move.

3) Royal Giant

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 4068

Damage: 406

When they progress to Arena 7, players can obtain The Royal Giant, one of the greatest Common rarity cards in the game. It is a medium-range unit with strong hitpoints that enjoys attacking towers and other buildings. It is one of the best cards for the Sudden Death challenge.

Even in the face of an attack by hostile forces, the Royal Giant never engages in combat. They should be placed in front of support cards like Mini Pekkas, Valkyries, Wizards, and Minion Horde to protect them from opposing units.

4) Rascals

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2423 (Boy) + 345 (Girls)

Damage: 176 (Boy) + 176 (Girls)

For the Sudden Death Challenge, Rascals is among the best counterattack tank cards in Clash Royale and may be employed along with troops like the Musketeer and Electro Wizard. Players can unlock it once they have progressed to Arena 13 in the game.

Players must use a low-elixir spell card, such as Spirits or Zap, to protect this card from swarm soldiers in the Sudden Death challenge. With numerous well-liked tournament decks with support troops like Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Wizard, this entry acts as the only tank card.

5) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1776

Damage: 508

Once players reach Arena 10 in Clash Royale, they can summon the Elite Barbarians card, which comprises of two strong barbarians with a lot of hitpoints. It is one of the most effective Common cards in Clash Royale's Sudden Death challenge.

The Elite Barbarians form a potent defensive card with the ability to counter-push. Players should combine it with low-elixir cards like Fireball, and Spirits to deal with the enemy's massive army. Additionally, they can use it with anti-air cards like Electro Wizard and Minions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far