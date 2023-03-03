5 powerful heroes in MLBB who need a nerf in March 2023

In the ever-evolving world of MLBB, heroes come and go, rising in popularity and quickly falling out of favor. However, some always seem to hold a constant presence in the battle arena, dominating matches and frustrating opponents.

As we enter March 2023, it's time to look at some of the most powerful options from the 118-player roster in MLBB and consider whether a few may need a nerf in the future.

Here are five heroes who have proven to be indomitable forces and may require some balancing adjustments in the upcoming MLBB updates.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views

Here are 5 heroes in MLBB who are OP in 2023

1) Pharsa

Character class: Mage

Pharsa is a powerful mage who can stun enemies and deal massive AOE damage, while hiding from insanely long distances, making her a popular pick among casual and competitive players.

Her ultimate ability, the Feathered Air Strike, hurls powerful meteorites from the sky. Notably, it is also the ultimatum that deals the largest area damage in MLBB. Furthermore, Pharsa also has an impeccable passive ability that allows her bird companion Varri to attack nearby enemies from time to time.

What makes Pharsa scary is that she can cast her other spells, such as the powerful Energy Impact blast, which deals a massive 425 energy damage for a second skill, while delivering a Feathered Air Strike.

2) Hanzo

Character class: Assassin

Hanzo is an Assassin with an exceptional ability to clear lanes and jungles quickly, allowing him to gain an advantage over other players. His ultimate ability, the Kinjutsu: Pinnacle Ninja, has a low cooldown time, wherein he transforms into an immortal demon with a completely new set of skills that deals devastating physical damage. He can use his ultimate to attack enemies without fear of retaliation and return to his original form.

With the Arrival battle spell, he becomes even more unstoppable, making Hanzo incredibly difficult to pin down in one place.

In addition to his exceptional jungle and lane clearing abilities and overpowered ultimate, Hanzo also has some characteristics that make him function like a pseudo-fighter. He has a high durability and damage output similar to a fighter but is mostly limited to basic attacks. This means Hanzo relies heavily on his ultimate ability to unleash his full potential.

3) Esmeralda

Character class: Tank/ Mage

Esmeralda's unique ability to merge physical and magical damage, combined with her tank role, makes her a formidable hero in MLBB. Her defensive shields protect not only her but her allies as well. This makes Esmeralda a valuable asset to any team.

Additionally, Esmeralda's ability to negate shields and transfer them to her health bar makes her difficult to defeat in individual combat and prolonged engagements.

This versatility allows her to create advantageous situations and potentially carry the game if she has more gold than her enemies. That said, farming may take some time. Esmeralda’s endless shields make her a dominant force in the battle arena.

4) Aldous

Character class: Fighter

Aldous is a fighter hero who can quickly build up his attack by stacking up damage against minions and enemy heroes through his passive ability, Contract: Transform. Once he has built up enough attack stacks, he can deal massive damage to enemy heroes with his basic attacks.

Aldous’ ultimate ability, Contract: Chase Fate, allows him to scan the enemies' locations for five seconds. This can also be used as a tactical move.

Using the ultimate skill again while in reveal mode allows Aldous to lock on to an enemy and teleport to that hero’s location, making him an inevitable adversary. His ability to quickly build up attacking stacks and deal high damage makes him a popular pick in competitive matches.

5) Granger

Character class: Marksmen

Granger's ultimate ability, Death Sonata, is one of the main reasons he is considered an overpowered marksman in MLBB. This ability transforms his gun into a cannon with super-powerful bullets that ignore minions and attack heroes.

Additionally, Granger’s Rhapsody ability enhances the reloading speed of his weapon, allowing him to deal even more damage in a short amount of time,

Combining Death Sonata's high damage output and Granger's ability to reload his weapon and spray bullets quickly makes him an annoying opponent in team fights and individual engagements. It also allows him to clear minion waves and take down turrets quickly, making him a valuable asset in pushing objectives.

It’s true that some heroes in MLBB, such as Pharsa and Aldous, have the skills to deal insane amounts of damage to other heroes. However, a skilled MOBA player can turn any hero into an OP character in MLBB with practice and knowledge of the right build.

