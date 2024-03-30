5 PS2 games that need a remake in 2024

Released in 2000, the PS2 marked a new era of gaming. Over the years, the console managed to pile up a lovely assortment of PS2 games that have the potential to keep you engaged for a long time. As we are currently living in an era of game reboots and remasters, seeing a remake of some of the PS2 games mentioned below will surely bring smiles to the faces of millions of players who are nostalgic about gaming in the early 2000s.

In this list, we’ll share with you some of the best PS2 games that deserve a remake in 2024.

Disclaimer: The games mentioned below only reflect the writer’s choices.

5 legendary PS2 games that deserve a remake

1) Resident Evil Code Veronica

One of the most desired PS2 game remakes on internet forums (Image via Capcom)

Originally released in 2001, Resident Evil Code Veronica is one of the most requested remakes on internet forums. The title was the first in the franchise’s history to offer a full-fledged 3D environment. The storyline involves the protagonist in search of her brother on a remote island. In true Resident Evil fashion, the entire journey is full of hazardous environments dominated by zombies and the undead.

You’ll come across various weapons like handguns that will help you navigate the treacherous island. This PS2 game is not just about taking down swarms of enemies but involves a fair amount of puzzle-solving as well.

2) Bully

An offbeat action-adventure akin to GTA (Image via Rockstar New England)

Bully is an offbeat open-world title released in 2006 that revolves around a boy named Jimmy. After being expelled from several schools due to his problematic behavior, he gets sent to a boarding academy. Surrounded by vicious bullies and old monitors always trying to bust him, Jimmy needs to slowly build up his reputation in the boarding school. His ultimate aim is to build a cult of troublemakers looking to unleash complete mayhem around the school.

Bully can considered a toned-down version of a GTA title, where Jimmy gets to explore the boarding school and the nearby city and, take part in unique missions, which include beating up bullies and saving fellow students from getting beaten up.

3) Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks

A superb beat’em up cum action-adventure title on PS2 (Image via Midway Games)

Mortal Kombat has always been one of the most popular fighting game franchises with titles spanning from the retro Super Nintendo to modern Android devices. With so many titles, the developers have tried to introduce different mechanics in a few of them. Most of them didn’t work out well, but Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks was spot on with its new additions.

The game sees protagonist Liu Kang fight a series of battles across different levels. Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks features a free-form combo system that allows any button to be combined into numerous permutations and combinations and also allows for special moves to be performed.

The fighting is brutal, to say the least; you can perform all sorts of combos by tossing your opponents in the air, slamming them on the ground, and even hurting them with various environmental hazards like spikes. Released in 2005, the title managed to deliver high-octane fun and the franchise should definitely consider remaking Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks with the latest game development engines.

4) Rogue Galaxy

One of the best RPGs ever released on the PS2 (Image via Level-5)

Released in 2005, Rogue Galaxy is the gold standard when it comes to RPGs on the PS2. The title sees you playing as a space pirate named Jaster, who is trapped in an enslaved desert-dominated rogue planet that gets invaded by intergalactic beasts. This PS2 game is in a league of its own, mainly due to its fluid combat mechanics with lots of bloodshed, and partly because of the superb visual environments.

As Jaster progresses through the storyline, he gets to assemble a team of space pirates, each with their unique weapons and sub-weapons. Although the storyline is a little cliche, plenty of avenues open up in the form of enticing side-quests as you progress deeper.

What makes the title stand apart is the different assortment of creatively designed alien creatures you’ll encounter, each poses a unique threat that must be dealt with.

5) The Simpsons: Hit and Run

A PS2 game that went under the radar during the early 2000s (Image via Radical Entertainment)

Released in 2003, The Simpsons: Hit and Run is a gem of a PS2 game released around the same time the GTA titles were dominating the gaming world. The title offers a fully explorable Springfield with all the adorable characters from the series brought to life by their original voice-over actors.

The plot features a dystopian version of Springfield disturbed by an alien intervention. Despite being a well-rounded action-adventure title with open-world explorable elements, the title hasn’t aged well when in terms of visuals, and now is definitely the right time for Activision Blizzard to consider a remake for this legendary PS2 game.

This sums up our list of the best PS2 games that deserve a remake in 2024.