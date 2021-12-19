5 PUBG Mobile Lite guns that players should avoid in short-range combat

Equipping the best guns in PUBG Mobile Lite can better players' chances of winning fights. Working in close tandem with effective strategy, a well-rounded inventory is critical for survival. While some guns are suitable for short-range fights, others are best used in mid-range or long-range.

Although long-range and mid-range fights can be avoided it is not so for short-range fights. Players need to focus on guns with high damage, high rate of fire while choosing guns for short-range fights. To pick the best guns, players must also have knowledge about the guns that need to be avoided to win short-range fights.

Which guns perform poorly in close quarters combat in PUBG Mobile Lite?

1) M16A4

The M16A4 is a burst-fire Assault Rifle (AR) found on the classic mode maps of Varenga and Golden Woods in PUBG Mobile Lite. Although M16A4 has base damage of 43, which is higher than the automatic 5.56mm ARs M416 and Scar L, it is due to its three-bullet burst-fire nature that M16A4 is not handy in short-range fights.

2) Mini 14

Mini 14 is an automatic sniper rifle or can be regarded as a DMR in PUBG Mobile Lite. It uses 5.56 ammo and has a base damage of 47. However, in close-range combat, the gun proves ineffective while fighting SMGs and ARs as they have a much higher rate of fire due to automatic mode.

However, players who can tap their screen very fast can use the gun in mid-range and long-range fights.

3) SKS

SKS has a high base damage of 53 in PUBG Mobile Lite and is best suited for long-range fights. However, due to high recoil and slow reload, as well it being a DMR, SKS becomes quite unsuitable for use in close-range fights.

Similar to the Mini 14, it players need to tap the fire button quite quickly, and aim much more precisely to successfully survive in close combat. Since such an option is quite tricky, and usually beyond the average player, SKS is not worth it in close range.

4) Sawed off

The Sawed-Off shotgun is the least used shotgun in PUBG Mobile Lite. When equipped, players can find it placed in the category of pistol as it fits in pistols' place. It uses 12 gauge ammo and can only fire a couple of bullets in one go, which is its major drawback. Aside from the low rate of fire, since it is in the category of pistols, its damage output is very insignificant.

5) R1895

R1895 is one of the most overlooked guns in PUBG Mobile Lite due to its underwhelming performance, even in short-range fights. Out of all the pistols available in the game, and all the overall guns, R1895 has the lowest capacity and the longest reloading time making it unworthy of use. Even though it uses 7.62mm ammo, the damage it causes is almost negligible.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players from this region are advised to avoid playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

